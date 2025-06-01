Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Disastrous humanitarian aid is unfolding viscously in Gaza

Disastrous humanitarian aid is unfolding viscously in Gaza


2025-06-01 01:58:27
(MENAFN) The chief of the UN organization for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has alerted that the present humanitarian assistance shipment to Gaza fail greatly to reach the standard of the essential supplies that are needed to go inside Gaza, calling them a “mockery” of the enormous humanitarian disaster developing in the bombarded zone.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated in an announcement on Twitter (now known as X) “there are reports that 900 trucks were sent in the past two weeks. That’s just over 10 per cent of the daily needs of people in Gaza.”

Additionally, he said that “the aid that’s being sent now makes a mockery of the mass tragedy unfolding under our watch,” noting that “we are back to the blaming game while the people of Gaza are starving and trying to survive heavy bombardments.”

Lazzarini stated that “we are not asking for the impossible,” adding, “allow the UN including UNRWA and humanitarian partners to do our work: assist people in need and preserving their dignity.”

After the 2nd of March, Israel has kept all border checkpoints closed, not allowing food supplies to go in, as well as medication, fuel, and other vital supplies for Gaza’s 2.4 million citizen.

MENAFN01062025000045017281ID1109620658

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search