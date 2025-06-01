403
Disastrous humanitarian aid is unfolding viscously in Gaza
(MENAFN) The chief of the UN organization for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has alerted that the present humanitarian assistance shipment to Gaza fail greatly to reach the standard of the essential supplies that are needed to go inside Gaza, calling them a “mockery” of the enormous humanitarian disaster developing in the bombarded zone.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated in an announcement on Twitter (now known as X) “there are reports that 900 trucks were sent in the past two weeks. That’s just over 10 per cent of the daily needs of people in Gaza.”
Additionally, he said that “the aid that’s being sent now makes a mockery of the mass tragedy unfolding under our watch,” noting that “we are back to the blaming game while the people of Gaza are starving and trying to survive heavy bombardments.”
Lazzarini stated that “we are not asking for the impossible,” adding, “allow the UN including UNRWA and humanitarian partners to do our work: assist people in need and preserving their dignity.”
After the 2nd of March, Israel has kept all border checkpoints closed, not allowing food supplies to go in, as well as medication, fuel, and other vital supplies for Gaza’s 2.4 million citizen.
