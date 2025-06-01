403
Malaysian Premier Calls Gaza Genocide ‘Test of Our Collective Conscience’
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivered a powerful message at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, warning that the world faces its highest number of armed conflicts since World War II. Highlighting the ongoing crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, and Sudan, Anwar emphasized the urgent need for decisive action against mass atrocities.
On the sidelines of the forum, Anwar held discussions with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth focused on boosting defense ties and maritime security. “We talked about maritime security, asset modernization, and collaboration with local industries. We identified opportunities for training and developing a robust Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem," Anwar revealed on X.
On the sidelines of the forum, Anwar held discussions with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth focused on boosting defense ties and maritime security. “We talked about maritime security, asset modernization, and collaboration with local industries. We identified opportunities for training and developing a robust Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem," Anwar revealed on X.
