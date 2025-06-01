403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Bridge Collapse Claims Three Lives, Injures Twenty-Eight
(MENAFN) At least three people have died and 28 others were injured after a bridge gave way on Saturday in Russia's Bryansk Region, triggering a passenger train derailment, according to a state-run news agency.
Initial reports from the All-Russian Center for Emergency Medicine, shared by the Emergencies Ministry and cited by the news agency, confirmed that all the injured individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Emergency crews remain on-site, combing through the wreckage of the train’s damaged locomotive and carriages in an effort to locate any additional victims or hazards, the ministry said.
The disaster response has mobilized approximately 180 personnel and 60 units of equipment to assist in cleanup and rescue operations, the news agency noted.
Governor Alexander Bogomaz described the situation in a Telegram post: “A bridge collapsed in the Vygonichsky District. Currently, in the area of one of the sections of the federal highway A240, a traffic accident occurred involving cars and a passenger train,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, there are casualties.”
He added that both emergency responders and local authorities are fully engaged at the accident site. “Everything necessary is being done to provide assistance to the victims.”
Meanwhile, the Western Interregional Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has launched an investigation and is currently examining the scene to determine the cause of the collapse.
Initial reports from the All-Russian Center for Emergency Medicine, shared by the Emergencies Ministry and cited by the news agency, confirmed that all the injured individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Emergency crews remain on-site, combing through the wreckage of the train’s damaged locomotive and carriages in an effort to locate any additional victims or hazards, the ministry said.
The disaster response has mobilized approximately 180 personnel and 60 units of equipment to assist in cleanup and rescue operations, the news agency noted.
Governor Alexander Bogomaz described the situation in a Telegram post: “A bridge collapsed in the Vygonichsky District. Currently, in the area of one of the sections of the federal highway A240, a traffic accident occurred involving cars and a passenger train,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, there are casualties.”
He added that both emergency responders and local authorities are fully engaged at the accident site. “Everything necessary is being done to provide assistance to the victims.”
Meanwhile, the Western Interregional Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has launched an investigation and is currently examining the scene to determine the cause of the collapse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment