The New Nissan KICKS Matches a Generation on the Rise
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 28 May 2025: There’s momentum building behind a new generation, driven by fresh ideas, bold preferences, and a clear sense of direction. The world is already beginning to shift around them. Nissan of Arabian Automobiles sees that shift and builds with it in mind, offering the new KICKS as a means to move their ambitions forward, one journey at a time.
This is a crossover built with first-car resolve. Not in a shy or stripped-back way, but in how it matches ambition with precision. It’s a compact SUV that works for early starts, late detours, and everything in between.
The KICKS carries presence and that’s always been important to young eyes. Clean body lines and a floating roof give it shape and structure. The grille design lands with intent. Color options - including two-tone variants - allow the driver to signal preference from the start. Even parked, it gives off movement.
Inside, everything is placed with intent. The seats feel angled for both long drives and long waits—possibly with the freshly printed scent of a new licence still lingering. In higher trims, the sound setup includes headrest speakers. The dash is clean, and the interface feels modern without being distracting. A single-panel display unifies infotainment and driver data, a feature that speaks directly to the digitally fluent. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ perform exactly as they should—no fuss, no surprises. It’s a cabin that earns appreciation for getting the details right.
Under the hood, the 2.0L engine is practical, but willing. In city traffic or on open stretches, it delivers what’s needed without complaint. The selectable drive modes add a useful response to the unpredictability of UAE traffic. The steering is light in hand, yet grounded. It's a vehicle that asks little and gives plenty back.
Safety remains a focal point in the KICKS, particularly given its popularity among first-time drivers. Standard across all trims is Nissan’s Safety Shield 360, which includes key features such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Monitoring. The addition of ProPILOT assists during congested commutes, offering subtle support when it's most needed.
Nissan notes that a significant portion of KICKS buyers are first-time owners, with 30% of their millennial and Gen Z customers choosing it as their very first car. For these drivers, building confidence behind the wheel starts with smart protection, making safety a key priority for the segment.
For these buyers - and the families often guiding their decisions - precautionary tech is central to the purchase and therefore something to be emphasized.
Nissan built the KICKS for a generation that expects things to work the first time. That doesn't mean cutting corners. It’s thinking properly about what counts and delivering on that with consistency. The result is a car that looks right, feels good, and moves with purpose.
This is the Nissan KICKS. There shouldn’t be any warm-up required.
