US State Department Says Peace is Up to Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States has taken steps to encourage both Moscow and Kiev to engage in diplomatic discussions, but it will not wait indefinitely for outcomes, according to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
In a Saturday interview with a news agency, Bruce emphasized that while Washington has played a role in facilitating dialogue, continued engagement depends on the willingness of both sides.
The latest development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the first face-to-face peace talks in three years take place on May 16 in Istanbul.
During this meeting, both nations agreed to present comprehensive proposals for a ceasefire.
Following this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested convening a second round of discussions in Istanbul on June 2. However, Ukraine has not yet confirmed whether it will participate.
Addressing questions about whether the United States has established a specific timeframe for the diplomatic efforts, Bruce responded, “This is not a long-term thing. This is not simply standard operating procedure. It’s not going to go on for months or years.”
She stressed that while the US has brought both parties to the negotiating table and communicated its expectations, “It’s really up to them.”
Leader Donald Trump had earlier warned that he would exit the peace process if meaningful progress was not achieved.
He also cautioned that additional sanctions could be imposed on Moscow should it fail to come to terms with Kiev.
“Now, if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘You’re foolish. You’re fools. You’re horrible people’ – and we’re going to just take a pass,” Trump stated in an April briefing.
