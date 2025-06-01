403
Beijing Dismisses Comparisons Between Taiwan, Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in Singapore firmly rejected any association between the Taiwan issue and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating that such comparisons are “unacceptible.”
This response followed remarks by French Leader Emmanuel Macron, who addressed the topic during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
Macron had criticized the notion that the war in Ukraine is solely a European matter, warning that allowing Russia to annex part of Ukraine without repercussions could have implications elsewhere.
“If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction… What could happen in Taiwan?” he asked.
Reacting on Facebook, the Chinese Embassy emphasized that “comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable.” It asserted that the situations are “different in nature” and “not comparable at all.”
The statement reiterated Beijing’s consistent stance that the matter of Taiwan is “entirely China’s internal affair.”
The background of the Ukraine crisis includes Crimea’s 2014 decision to join Russia following a coup in Kiev supported by the United States.
In 2022, four additional regions formerly part of Ukraine followed suit through referendums.
Moscow has insisted that any lasting peace accord must involve Kyiv recognizing Russia’s revised boundaries and withdrawing its military forces from what it considers its own land.
Taiwan, meanwhile, has operated under a distinct administration since 1949, when Chinese nationalists fled to the island after their defeat by Communist forces in the mainland civil war.
The Chinese government continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan and has expressed its intention to accomplish “national reunification,” cautioning Taipei’s leadership against making any formal move toward independence.
