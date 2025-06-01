403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mashreqbank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Mashreqbank (MB) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed MB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
MB’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of support from the government in case of need. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) has demonstrated support in the past and is able and willing to continue to provide such support in the future.
The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS rating reflects the Bank’s good financial fundamentals, particularly its strong liquidity position backed by high CASA balances, good asset quality reflecting a high loan-loss reserve (LLR) provision cover for NPLs, sound and unimpaired capital ratios, and strong profitability. Non-financial factors supporting the CFS are a well-diversified business base and good management.
MB’s principal credit challenges are high customer concentration levels in loans and deposits, and some sector concentration in real estate and construction. These risk factors are in common with the banking industry and reflect the relatively narrow range of economic activity. A global slowdown due to US-led tariff wars and a sustained decline in oil prices which could threaten UAE government revenues are also major credit challenges. At present, the UAE economy, and particularly the non-oil sectors, continues to do well despite the elevated geopolitical risk in the region.
The OPERA for UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength, and limited monetary policy flexibility. Moreover, the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained strong in 2024, with high levels of capitalisation and moderately low NPLs.
MB’s business is well-diversified across several products, customer segments and markets. Its strong franchises are expected to comfortably withstand the intense competition in its home market. It is the fifth-largest bank in the UAE.
The Bank exhibits a strong asset quality profile with low NPLs, solid LLR coverage and a good capital base. The NPL ratio was stable at 1.7% in 2024, with good growth in lending offsetting the impact of some increase in impaired loans. MB’s NPL ratio is presently one of the lowest among UAE banks. The Bank’s Stage 2 loans are at a moderate level (5.5% in 2024). LLR coverage continues to be good despite declining due to write-offs of fully provided NPLs. Including LLRs held in an ‘impairment reserve’ under capital (in line with central bank rules) the coverage ratio was 185% in 2024. The Bank is unlikely to be significantly impacted by a 2024 central bank regulation requiring collateral held against NPLs to be discounted over five years. NPL accretions are likely to remain low this year given the improvement in the credit environment. The Bank’s large capital base and strong operating profitability provide additional strong buffers against future asset quality shocks.
The credit portfolio accounts for less than half of the balance sheet and is diversified across several sectors. Customer concentrations are high but in line with the average for the sector. We expect good loan growth this year, driven by ongoing demand from individuals and corporates. The Bank has moderately high exposures to banks comprising mainly short-term trade-related exposures which are performing well. The investment portfolio is of good quality and mainly comprises fixed income exposures to governments and financial institutions. Asset quality metrics are expected to be good this year.
MB’s overall profitability remains strong, with both ROAA and the operating profitability ratio maintained at a high level in 2024. However, both metrics declined last year due to a narrower net interest margin (NIM) attributed to a decline in yields, on account of lower benchmark interest rates in the second half of the year and competitive pressures. At the same time, MB’s average funding cost increased in 2024 (mirroring the industry trend) – this was due to the impact of high interest rates that prevailed in 2023 and H1 24. If benchmark rates fall further this year, NIM could narrow given pressures on loan yields. Nevertheless, we expect good net interest income (NII) growth this year on the back of an anticipated rise in business volumes. MB’s large non-interest income base, which is derived from a diversified franchise, and its good level of core fees and commissions, along with insurance and foreign exchange income, make the Bank less reliant on NII and help mitigate risks associated with interest rate changes.
Operating costs are well-managed, and the Bank’s cost-to-income ratio is good. In 2024, net profit was lifted by an AED1.2bn gain from the sale of shares in a subsidiary and a net write-back of provisions due to recoveries, partly offset by provisions for UAE corporate income tax which was applicable for the full year. Net profit recorded only a modest increase last year and, while ROAA fell, it was still at a sector best 3.6%. We project good earnings for MB this year given the continuing buoyant economy and still good demand for loans and banking services, although profit growth could be muted in the absence of one-off income and especially if the net risk charge is positive due to tapering recoveries.
MB’s funding profile is strong with a good level of customer deposits and a high CASA ratio which is among the best in the sector. While wholesale funding is moderately high, these are not used to fund customer loans. Moreover, the Bank holds a high level of readily disposable assets in the form of cash, as well as central bank balances and investment securities. There are risks posed by customer concentrations in deposits but these are in line with the market. Loan-based liquidity ratios are comfortable with good and stable buffers, and key ratios are better than those of many peer banks. The Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio demonstrate a good capacity to withstand short-term liquidity stress scenarios. MB’s liquidity ratios and deposits have shown resilience during difficult periods in the past, and CI expects the Bank to maintain a comfortable liquidity position going forward.
Capital is strong, and key ratios continued to strengthen in 2024, mainly due to higher retained earnings and partly due to AT1 capital raised during the year. Key ratios are in line with those of the large banks in the country and well above the regulatory minima. Common equity capital is high and unimpaired. We expect retained earnings growth to support the Bank’s projected increase in risk-weighted assets (RWAs). While MB’s shareholders have not needed to inject capital for many years, CI views they would be willing and able to do so if necessary.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR reflects our expectation that MB will maintain its current overall good financial fundamentals. The Bank’s continuing strong financial fundamentals places upward pressures on the CFS.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A Positive Outlook or an upgrade of the BSR and LT FCR is likely if the Bank were to continue to maintain its key financial metrics at their current strong levels and CI is convinced of their sustainability.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Though unlikely, a Negative Outlook or a one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s BSR and LT FCR would happen if key financial metrics weaken. This could be caused by a significant and sudden deterioration of asset quality and profitability that MB may not be able to correct in a reasonable period, or a change in our assessment of the support level enjoyed by the Bank.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in September 1987. The ratings were last updated in May 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
MB’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of support from the government in case of need. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) has demonstrated support in the past and is able and willing to continue to provide such support in the future.
The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS rating reflects the Bank’s good financial fundamentals, particularly its strong liquidity position backed by high CASA balances, good asset quality reflecting a high loan-loss reserve (LLR) provision cover for NPLs, sound and unimpaired capital ratios, and strong profitability. Non-financial factors supporting the CFS are a well-diversified business base and good management.
MB’s principal credit challenges are high customer concentration levels in loans and deposits, and some sector concentration in real estate and construction. These risk factors are in common with the banking industry and reflect the relatively narrow range of economic activity. A global slowdown due to US-led tariff wars and a sustained decline in oil prices which could threaten UAE government revenues are also major credit challenges. At present, the UAE economy, and particularly the non-oil sectors, continues to do well despite the elevated geopolitical risk in the region.
The OPERA for UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength, and limited monetary policy flexibility. Moreover, the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained strong in 2024, with high levels of capitalisation and moderately low NPLs.
MB’s business is well-diversified across several products, customer segments and markets. Its strong franchises are expected to comfortably withstand the intense competition in its home market. It is the fifth-largest bank in the UAE.
The Bank exhibits a strong asset quality profile with low NPLs, solid LLR coverage and a good capital base. The NPL ratio was stable at 1.7% in 2024, with good growth in lending offsetting the impact of some increase in impaired loans. MB’s NPL ratio is presently one of the lowest among UAE banks. The Bank’s Stage 2 loans are at a moderate level (5.5% in 2024). LLR coverage continues to be good despite declining due to write-offs of fully provided NPLs. Including LLRs held in an ‘impairment reserve’ under capital (in line with central bank rules) the coverage ratio was 185% in 2024. The Bank is unlikely to be significantly impacted by a 2024 central bank regulation requiring collateral held against NPLs to be discounted over five years. NPL accretions are likely to remain low this year given the improvement in the credit environment. The Bank’s large capital base and strong operating profitability provide additional strong buffers against future asset quality shocks.
The credit portfolio accounts for less than half of the balance sheet and is diversified across several sectors. Customer concentrations are high but in line with the average for the sector. We expect good loan growth this year, driven by ongoing demand from individuals and corporates. The Bank has moderately high exposures to banks comprising mainly short-term trade-related exposures which are performing well. The investment portfolio is of good quality and mainly comprises fixed income exposures to governments and financial institutions. Asset quality metrics are expected to be good this year.
MB’s overall profitability remains strong, with both ROAA and the operating profitability ratio maintained at a high level in 2024. However, both metrics declined last year due to a narrower net interest margin (NIM) attributed to a decline in yields, on account of lower benchmark interest rates in the second half of the year and competitive pressures. At the same time, MB’s average funding cost increased in 2024 (mirroring the industry trend) – this was due to the impact of high interest rates that prevailed in 2023 and H1 24. If benchmark rates fall further this year, NIM could narrow given pressures on loan yields. Nevertheless, we expect good net interest income (NII) growth this year on the back of an anticipated rise in business volumes. MB’s large non-interest income base, which is derived from a diversified franchise, and its good level of core fees and commissions, along with insurance and foreign exchange income, make the Bank less reliant on NII and help mitigate risks associated with interest rate changes.
Operating costs are well-managed, and the Bank’s cost-to-income ratio is good. In 2024, net profit was lifted by an AED1.2bn gain from the sale of shares in a subsidiary and a net write-back of provisions due to recoveries, partly offset by provisions for UAE corporate income tax which was applicable for the full year. Net profit recorded only a modest increase last year and, while ROAA fell, it was still at a sector best 3.6%. We project good earnings for MB this year given the continuing buoyant economy and still good demand for loans and banking services, although profit growth could be muted in the absence of one-off income and especially if the net risk charge is positive due to tapering recoveries.
MB’s funding profile is strong with a good level of customer deposits and a high CASA ratio which is among the best in the sector. While wholesale funding is moderately high, these are not used to fund customer loans. Moreover, the Bank holds a high level of readily disposable assets in the form of cash, as well as central bank balances and investment securities. There are risks posed by customer concentrations in deposits but these are in line with the market. Loan-based liquidity ratios are comfortable with good and stable buffers, and key ratios are better than those of many peer banks. The Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio demonstrate a good capacity to withstand short-term liquidity stress scenarios. MB’s liquidity ratios and deposits have shown resilience during difficult periods in the past, and CI expects the Bank to maintain a comfortable liquidity position going forward.
Capital is strong, and key ratios continued to strengthen in 2024, mainly due to higher retained earnings and partly due to AT1 capital raised during the year. Key ratios are in line with those of the large banks in the country and well above the regulatory minima. Common equity capital is high and unimpaired. We expect retained earnings growth to support the Bank’s projected increase in risk-weighted assets (RWAs). While MB’s shareholders have not needed to inject capital for many years, CI views they would be willing and able to do so if necessary.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR reflects our expectation that MB will maintain its current overall good financial fundamentals. The Bank’s continuing strong financial fundamentals places upward pressures on the CFS.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A Positive Outlook or an upgrade of the BSR and LT FCR is likely if the Bank were to continue to maintain its key financial metrics at their current strong levels and CI is convinced of their sustainability.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Though unlikely, a Negative Outlook or a one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s BSR and LT FCR would happen if key financial metrics weaken. This could be caused by a significant and sudden deterioration of asset quality and profitability that MB may not be able to correct in a reasonable period, or a change in our assessment of the support level enjoyed by the Bank.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in September 1987. The ratings were last updated in May 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment