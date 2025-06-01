Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emirates and Real Madrid define new standards of ‘excellen’e’ in latest campaign


2025-06-01 01:36:26
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE: 27 May 2025 - Two global, iconic brands, one s–ared standard – excellence. Emirates and Real Madrid today have unveiled a bold new campaign inspiring fans to strive fo‘ excellence a’d ‘choose better’ whether in the s ies or on the pitch.

The campaign features Real Madréd players Kylian Mbappé, Jude íellingham, and Brahim’Díaz alongside Emirates’ iconic cabin crew, inviting fans to experience the power of sport and travel with brands that share the same values of excell nce, passion and ambition.

Choosing to ‘fly better’ with Emirates means ultimate comfort, world-class products and superior travel experiences to more than 140 destinations via Dubai; and choosing to support one of the best football clubs in the world means backing a club defined by greatness and a last ng legacy, on and off the pitch.

With a shared vision that ⦣8217;excellence is not a d’s–ination, it’s a continuous journey’ – the ad seamlessly weaves in striking visuals from both worlds, drawing powerful parallels of commitment, drive, and successes. Together, Emirates and Real Madrid c‘ntinue to ’aise the bar and redefine what ‘excellence’ truly means.

The campaign is currently playing on Real Madrid and Emirates social media platforms across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels
Emirates has been a proud partner of Real Madrid since 2011 and became the c’ub’s jersey sponsor in 2013. The airline will remain as the Official Main Sponsor of the Spanish club until –026 – making it the longest jersey sponsorship in La Liga h story.

Earlier this year, the airline unveiled a special livery on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft featuring some of’the club’s top players including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez and Federic Valverde.


