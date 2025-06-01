403
CULINARA SOCIAL DINING NOW OPEN AT THE LINK, ONE ZA’ABEEL
(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, UAE – 30 May 2025 – Culinara Social Dining, Dubai’s highest dining destination, is now officially open at The Link, One Za’abeel, following a grand celebration held on the evening of 28 May.
The launch event was honoured by the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and welcomed industry partners, key opinion leaders and social media personalities, who gathered 100 metres above the city to experience this bold new culinary collective. The evening wrapped with a high-energy closing act by DJ Bliss, the renowned Emirati DJ, adding an electrifying end to the celebrations.
Bringing together 12 original homegrown concepts, Culinara showcases some of the region’s most innovative culinary talents, each offering a unique interpretation of global flavours. Highlights include The Dish by Chef Sperxos (modern Greek-Mediterranean), SIO Ramen House and KONA Pizza House by Chef Reif Othman, Crudo Raw Tapas Bar by Roberto Segura and Javier de la Flor, and Seiran with its refined Persian cuisine. Guests can also savour heartfelt Lebanese fare at Joumana’s Table, wellness-focused French-Japanese dishes at NETTE, and artisanal brews at The Coffee Lab. HighBall anchors the space as the central cocktail bar, while ITALTOUCH and African + Eastern enhance the experience with gourmet retail offerings.
More than just a dining venue, Culinara is a social hub for connection, conversation, and culinary discovery with panoramic skyline views, a curated calendar of events, and a menu as vibrant and diverse as Dubai itself.
