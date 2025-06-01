403
For the Man Deserving Make This Father’s Day Unforgettable at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management)
This Father’s Day, celebrate the man who’s been your constant guide, inspiration, and support with an unforgettable experience at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai. Treat him to rejuvenating spa therapies, a premium staycation, and curated dining experiences—all thoughtfully designed to honour him in style. Whether it’s quality time, relaxation, or indulgence, make this Father’s Day truly special.
Sunday Brunch at Tenggara – A Grand Feast for the Man Who Deserves It All
Take your dad on a culinary journey through Southeast Asia at Tenggara with the exclusive Sunday Brunch. Delight in flavour-packed curries, freshly prepared sushi, indulgent desserts, and refreshing beverages—each dish is crafted to impress and satisfy. It’s a celebration of taste, tradition, and togetherness.
Price: AED 89 per person Or make it a family affair: Pay for 2, Eat for 3 at AED 211
Tenggara, Lobby Level | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Elevate the experience with a glass of select wine or a bottle of beer for AED 29 or a draught beer for AED 35 at Marhaba Lounge, Lobby Level | 7:00 am to 12:00 am
For reservations and inquiries: please contact +971 50 707 1196, WhatsApp +971 50 707 1196 or email us at ...
A Staycation to Remember
Escape the everyday rush and step into a serene urban sanctuary for a few unforgettable moments with the most cherished person in your life. Discover our exclusive staycation package, offering elevated comfort, breathtaking city skyline views, and indulgent amenities designed for total relaxation.
Whether it’s a heartfelt surprise or a special father-child bonding retreat, this is the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with the one who’s always been there for you.
Father’s Day Special: Up to 10% Off your Stay
For a reservation, WhatsApp: +971 54 525 7364 or email us at ...
Spa Suasana – Because Dads Deserve to Be Pampered Too
After years of always putting others first, it’s Dad’s turn to unwind. Give him the gift of ultimate relaxation at Spa Suasana, where every treatment is expertly crafted to ease stress and restore balance. It’s his time to enjoy a well-earned moment of tranquility and renewal.
Father’s Day Special: 50% OFF on All Spa Treatments
From soothing deep tissue massages to restorative wellness therapies, Spa Suasana provides the ultimate retreat for hardworking dads in need of relaxation. View our treatments and special offers on the website.
Spa Suasana is located on Level R at Park Regis Kris Kin, Dubai, and is open daily from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM. For a reservation, call 04 377 1166, WhatsApp: +971 56 414 7482, or email us at ....
Saturday Theme Nights – Exotic Flavours and Weekend Vibes
Kick off the weekend celebrations by treating Dad to the signature Saturday Theme Night, Per Mare, Per Terram—Latin for “By Sea, By Land”—at the renowned Kris With A View. This elevated dining experience showcases a curated buffet of exquisite land and sea dishes, blending bold flavours from Asia and beyond in a truly unforgettable culinary affair.
Price: AED 99.90 per person or Pay for 2, Eat for 3 at AED 238
Saturdays | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Kris With A View | Panoramic views of Dubai included
For reservations and inquiries: please contact +971 50 707 1196, WhatsApp +971 50 707 1196 or email us at ...
For website:
Complimentary Hot Appetizers for Father’s at Level 19 Lounge & Bar
Experience a taste of the best from the newly launched Level 19 Lounge & Bar. For all the fathers around Dubai, all you need to do is show us a photo of you along with your kids and enjoy a hot appetizer on the house. A small gesture of appreciation from our side! Some of the dishes include Golden Scallops with Cauliflower Puree, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Arancini, Teriyaki Chicken Shish Kebab and the Mixed Seafood Tempura Basket from the selection of your choice.
Friday - Sunday | 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM; Level 19 Lounge & Bar
T&C: Applicable on a minimum spend of AED 75. Available on: 13, 14, 15 June and 20, 21, 22 June
For reservations and inquiries: please contact +971 50 707 1196, WhatsApp +971 50 707 1196 or email us at ...
Give Dad the gift of time, flavour, and relaxation. Whether he’s a culinary enthusiast, a lover of peaceful getaways, or someone who values life’s finer pleasures, Park Regis Kris Kin offers the perfect experience for every kind of father. This Father’s Day, make it more than just a celebration—make it a meaningful expression of gratitude with moments he'll treasure forever.
Website:
Contact: +971 50 707 1196
Instagram: @parkregiskriskin
---The End---
