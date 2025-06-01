Smile Scarsdale Family Dental Celebrates One Year Of Smiles As Trusted Family Dentist In Scarsdale

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smile Scarsdale Family Dental is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of delivering exceptional family dental care to the Scarsdale community and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors at 1075 Central Park Ave, Suite 103, the practice has grown into a trusted name for patients seeking a compassionate and modern family dentist in Scarsdale .Led by a dedicated team of experienced professionals, Smile Scarsdale Family Dental offers comprehensive services, including cleanings, fillings, crowns, dental impants , teeth whitening, and pediatric dental care, all under one roof. Their patient-centered approach, advanced technology, and commitment to family wellness have helped establish strong, lasting relationships with local families.Comments from Dr. Shili Feng, Owner of Smile Scarsdale Family Dental“Reaching our one-year milestone is a humbling and joyful moment, we're incredibly grateful to be part of the Scarsdale community and honored to care for the smiles of both children and adults who trust us as their family dentist in Scarsdale”, said the clinic's founder, Dr. Shili Feng.Smile Scarsdale Family Dental continues to welcome new patients and accepts most major PPO dental insurance plans. As families prepare for vacations, camp, and school break, Smile Scarsdale Family Dental encourages patients to schedule their summer dental checkups.The warmer months are a great time to catch up on preventive dental care, address minor dental issues before they worsen, or start dental implants treatment. The pediatric dental office offers flexible summer appointments to fit every family's busy schedule.About Smile Scarsdale Family DentalSmile Scarsdale Family Dental is committed to providing gentle, expert dental care for the entire family in a warm and welcoming environment. Located at 1075 Central Park Ave, Suite 103, Scarsdale, NY 10583, the dental office proudly serves Scarsdale, White Plains, Edgemont, Hartsdale, Yonkers, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, and neighboring Westchester communities.Whether you need routine cleanings, cosmetic enhancements, or emergency dental services, Smile Scarsdale is your local partner for lifelong oral health.Address: 1075 Central Park Ave, Suite 103, Scarsdale, NY 10583 -Website:

Dr. Shili Feng

Smile Scarsdale Family Dental

+1 (914) 200–3899

