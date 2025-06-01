No One Has Right To Take Life: Dhirendra Shastri Opposes Animal Sacrifice On Eid Al-Adha
Shastri, known for his influential spiritual presence, emphasised the need to embrace non-violence in modern society and urged all communities to move beyond rituals involving harm to living beings.
Interacting with the media in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, Shastri, talking about goat sacrifice on Bakrid, said, "Violence against living beings is not acceptable in any community, culture, or religion. If we cannot save a life, then no one has the right to take it."
He acknowledged that animal sacrifice was historically present in various traditions, including Sanatan Dharma, but firmly stated that such practices are outdated in the current era.
He explained that the modern age offers more compassionate and humane alternatives to religious expression.
"We are not in favour of any form of sacrifice. Therefore, we are not in favour of Bakrid either. Times have changed. Now we have treatments, prayers, and other means of support. We are all civilised and educated people. Hence, we believe violence against any living being must be stopped," Shastri said.
Citing the core Hindu philosophy of non-violence, Shastri added, "We must walk the path of 'Ahinsa Parmo Dharma', non-violence is the highest duty."
He concluded by appealing to followers of all faiths to reflect on the sanctity of life and adopt more peaceful, compassionate practices.
"Stopping violence against living beings will benefit all religions and give rise to a new inspiration and resolve that every creature has the right to live," Shastri stated.
