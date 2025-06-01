Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
R Madhavan Birthday Special: A Glimpse Into His Best Performances And Achievements


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>R Madhavan Birthday: The South Indian actor, who's also a Bollywood regular, turned 55. Born in Jamshedpur in 1970, Madhavan was recently seen in the film Kesari Chapter 2.</p><img>R Madhavan, whose full name is Ranganathan Madhavan, is an actor, screenwriter, film producer, and director. He's primarily worked in Tamil and Hindi films.<img>Madhavan's first break in Tamil cinema was Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alai Payuthey (2000). He then starred in films like Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Run, Jay Jay, and Thambi.<img>Madhavan entered Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). While not a major hit, it became a cult classic. He starred alongside Dia Mirza.<img>After RHTDM, Madhavan starred in Hindi films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Ramji Londonwaley, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Delhi Heights, and Halla Bol.<img>3 Idiots (2009) was a blockbuster. Tanu Weds Manu, its sequel, and Shaitan were also hits. He's acted in 20 Hindi films, with 8 being hits.<img>Madhavan has received a National Award (Rocketry), five Filmfare Awards South, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and five SIIMA Awards.<img>Madhavan was in Kesari Chapter 2. His upcoming films are Adhishtasali (Tamil), Dhoorandhar, and Aap Jaisa Koi, all potentially releasing this year.

