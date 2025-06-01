R Madhavan Birthday Special: A Glimpse Into His Best Performances And Achievements

R Madhavan Birthday: The South Indian actor, who's also a Bollywood regular, turned 55. Born in Jamshedpur in 1970, Madhavan was recently seen in the film Kesari Chapter 2.

