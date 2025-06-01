403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
R Madhavan Birthday Special: A Glimpse Into His Best Performances And Achievements
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>R Madhavan Birthday: The South Indian actor, who's also a Bollywood regular, turned 55. Born in Jamshedpur in 1970, Madhavan was recently seen in the film Kesari Chapter 2.</p><img>R Madhavan, whose full name is Ranganathan Madhavan, is an actor, screenwriter, film producer, and director. He's primarily worked in Tamil and Hindi films.<img>Madhavan's first break in Tamil cinema was Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alai Payuthey (2000). He then starred in films like Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Run, Jay Jay, and Thambi.<img>Madhavan entered Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). While not a major hit, it became a cult classic. He starred alongside Dia Mirza.<img>After RHTDM, Madhavan starred in Hindi films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Ramji Londonwaley, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Delhi Heights, and Halla Bol.<img>3 Idiots (2009) was a blockbuster. Tanu Weds Manu, its sequel, and Shaitan were also hits. He's acted in 20 Hindi films, with 8 being hits.<img>Madhavan has received a National Award (Rocketry), five Filmfare Awards South, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and five SIIMA Awards.<img>Madhavan was in Kesari Chapter 2. His upcoming films are Adhishtasali (Tamil), Dhoorandhar, and Aap Jaisa Koi, all potentially releasing this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment