5 Places To Avoid Keeping Money At Home For Financial Prosperity
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>According to Vaastu Shastra, avoid keeping money in certain places at home, as doing so can lead to financial scarcity and poverty.</p><img><p>Vaastu Shastra has rules for everything, including where to keep money. Placing money in the wrong spot can invite poverty. Let's explore which places to avoid.</p><img><p>Never keep money in a dark place. Always choose a well-lit area for storing cash.</p><img><p>Avoid keeping money near the bathroom. Bathrooms are considered sources of negative energy, so storing cash nearby can attract poverty.</p><img><p>Always store money in a clean, pure space. Avoid dirty places, as money is associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who doesn't reside in uncleanliness.</p><img><p>Never store money near a broom. Brooms are for cleaning, and keeping cash near them is inauspicious.</p><img><p>Don't store money with gifted items. This can lead to financial problems and increase the likelihood of poverty.</p><p>Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.</p>
Market Research
