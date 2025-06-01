5 Places To Avoid Keeping Money At Home For Financial Prosperity

According to Vaastu Shastra, avoid keeping money in certain places at home, as doing so can lead to financial scarcity and poverty.

Vaastu Shastra has rules for everything, including where to keep money. Placing money in the wrong spot can invite poverty. Let's explore which places to avoid.

Never keep money in a dark place. Always choose a well-lit area for storing cash.

Avoid keeping money near the bathroom. Bathrooms are considered sources of negative energy, so storing cash nearby can attract poverty.

Always store money in a clean, pure space. Avoid dirty places, as money is associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who doesn't reside in uncleanliness.

Never store money near a broom. Brooms are for cleaning, and keeping cash near them is inauspicious.

Don't store money with gifted items. This can lead to financial problems and increase the likelihood of poverty.

