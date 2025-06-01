PSG Win Champions League: List Of 29 Records Broken In Historic 2024-25 Season

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season witnessed a record-breaking campaign with PSG's historic triumph and multiple individual and team milestones.

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will go down in history not just for crowning Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as champions for the first time, but for an extraordinary list of records shattered across teams, players, and matches. The season marked a turning point in European football, highlighting both the rise of long-standing contenders and the evolution of the modern game.

After years of heartbreak and near misses, PSG finally lifted their maiden Champions League trophy - 31 years after their first appearance in the competition in the 1994-95 season.

Paris Saint-Germain's Historic Campaign

Longest Span Before First UCL Title (Champions League Era): PSG won their first UCL title 31 years after debuting in 1994-95 - beating the previous record of 13 years held by Chelsea and Barcelona.

PSG won their first UCL title 31 years after debuting in 1994-95 - beating the previous record of 13 years held by Chelsea and Barcelona. Most Appearances Before First UCL Title: PSG made 17 appearances before winning their first title, breaking Manchester City's record of 12.

PSG made 17 appearances before winning their first title, breaking Manchester City's record of 12. Biggest Victory Margin in a UCL Final: PSG's 5-0 win set a new record for the largest winning margin in a final, surpassing Milan's 4-0 win in 1993-94.

PSG's 5-0 win set a new record for the largest winning margin in a final, surpassing Milan's 4-0 win in 1993-94. First Team with Seven Different Goalscorers in One Match: In their 7-0 win over Brest (Feb 19, 2025), PSG became the first club to have seven different scorers in a single UCL game.

Other clubs also etched their names into the Champions League's storied legacy.

Most Consecutive UCL Appearances - Real Madrid: Real Madrid extended their record to 28 consecutive appearances.

Real Madrid extended their record to 28 consecutive appearances. Most Consecutive Knockout Stage Appearances - Real Madrid: Also a record 28 times in the knockout stages.

Also a record 28 times in the knockout stages. Most UCL Seasons (Overall, non-consecutive): Real Madrid and Barcelona are now tied with 29 total seasons each.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are now tied with 29 total seasons each. Longest Run Without Conceding from Start of Season - Inter Milan: Inter went 539 minutes before conceding, breaking Manchester United's 481-minute record from 2010-11.

Biggest Away Win in UCL Knockout Game - Arsenal: Arsenal's 7-1 win over PSV broke Real Madrid's 6-1 record from 2013-14.

Arsenal's 7-1 win over PSV broke Real Madrid's 6-1 record from 2013-14. Most Own Goals in a UCL Season - Girona & Feyenoord: Both clubs scored 4 own goals, surpassing Fenerbahçe's 2007-08 tally of 3.

Both clubs scored 4 own goals, surpassing Fenerbahçe's 2007-08 tally of 3. Most Goals in a Single Matchday - Matchday 5 (Nov 2024): A total of 67 goals were scored, beating the previous high of 63 from Matchday 1 in 2000-01.

A total of 67 goals were scored, beating the previous high of 63 from Matchday 1 in 2000-01. Most Hat-tricks in a Single Season: The 2024-25 season featured 12 hat-tricks, breaking the record of 10 set in 2019-20.

The 2024-25 season featured 12 hat-tricks, breaking the record of 10 set in 2019-20. Most Goals in a Single UCL Season: A staggering 618 goals were scored, breaking the previous record of 449 (2000-01).

Most Appearances for a Single Club - Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich): Muller reached 163 matches for Bayern, extending his own record.

Muller reached 163 matches for Bayern, extending his own record. Second-Most Wins in UCL History - Muller: Muller now has 111 UCL wins, just 4 behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115).

Muller now has 111 UCL wins, just 4 behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115). Most Goal Involvements in a Single UCL Season - Raphinha (Barcelona): Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013-14 record with 21 goal involvements (13 goals, 8 assists).

Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013-14 record with 21 goal involvements (13 goals, 8 assists). Second-Most Assists in a Season - Raphinha: With 8 assists, Raphinha tied four others (Beckham, Mendieta, Milner, Neymar); the record is 9 by Luis Figo.

With 8 assists, Raphinha tied four others (Beckham, Mendieta, Milner, Neymar); the record is 9 by Luis Figo. Two 10+ Goal Scorers from One Club - Raphinha & Lewandowski (Barcelona): They joined Messi-Neymar (2014-15) and Liverpool's trio (2017-18) in this elite list.

They joined Messi-Neymar (2014-15) and Liverpool's trio (2017-18) in this elite list. Most Penalties Scored in UCL History - Lewandowski Ties Ronaldo: Lewandowski brought his tally to 19 penalties, tying Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski brought his tally to 19 penalties, tying Cristiano Ronaldo. Most Penalty Goals in a Single Season – Guirassy (Dortmund): Tied Joao Mario's 2022-23 record with 5 penalty goals.

Tied Joao Mario's 2022-23 record with 5 penalty goals. First Hat-trick of Penalties in a UCL Match – Harry Kane: Kane scored a hat-trick of penalties against Dinamo Zagreb (Sep 17, 2024) - the first in UCL history.

Most Hat-tricks by a Club - Real Madrid: Thanks to Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid now hold the record with 16 hat-tricks scored in total.

Thanks to Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid now hold the record with 16 hat-tricks scored in total. Youngest Semi-final Goalscorer - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): Yamal scored at 17, beating Mbappe's record (18, in 2016-17).

Yamal scored at 17, beating Mbappe's record (18, in 2016-17). Two Direct Free-kick Goals in One Match - Declan Rice (Arsenal): Rice tied legends like Neymar and Rivaldo with 2 direct free-kicks vs Real Madrid (Apr 8, 2025).

Rice tied legends like Neymar and Rivaldo with 2 direct free-kicks vs Real Madrid (Apr 8, 2025). First to Score Two Own Goals in One Match - Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord): A historic low for Trauner in a match vs Lille (Jan 29, 2025).

A historic low for Trauner in a match vs Lille (Jan 29, 2025). First to Score for and Against Same Club in One Season - Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan): He scored 5 goals for Feyenoord, then an own goal against them after joining Milan.

He scored 5 goals for Feyenoord, then an own goal against them after joining Milan. Most Saves in a Single UCL Match - Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk): Riznyk made 15 saves vs PSV (Nov 27), breaking the tracked record of 13 (since 2003-04).

Riznyk made 15 saves vs PSV (Nov 27), breaking the tracked record of 13 (since 2003-04). Most Managerial Wins - Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid): Ancelotti now has 124 UCL wins (+8 this season).

Ancelotti now has 124 UCL wins (+8 this season). Most Managerial Appearances in UCL - Carlo Ancelotti: He also leads with 218 appearances in the competition (+14 this season).

From PSG's long-awaited coronation to record-breaking goal tallies, the 2024-25 Champions League season was nothing short of spectacular. Whether through unforgettable goals, remarkable performances, or statistical feats, this campaign redefined what's possible in Europe's elite competition.

