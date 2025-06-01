'Anti-People Policy': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Says Giving Guns In Assam Borders A Bad Idea

New Delhi: Assam Congress President and party MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday strongly criticised the state government's decision to grant arms licenses to civilians near border regions. Gogoi condemned the policy, urging the government to roll it back. He emphasised that the policy is detrimental to the people of Assam and serves the interests of the ruling party rather than the public argued that the people of Assam prioritise basic necessities like water, employment, education, and healthcare over guns. Gogoi expressed concerns that the new policy could lead to more fake encounters, citing recent Supreme Court criticism of the Assam government's handling of police encounters. He warned that honest shopkeepers and businessmen might face difficulties and that the guns would likely end up with BJP and RSS workers."People of Assam want water, employment, education and medical facilities, not guns. Just a few days back, the Supreme Court rapped Assam Government that it is getting forced encounters done by pressuring the Police. Under the new policy, more fake encounetrs can take place. The honest shopkeepers there, the businessmen there will face difficulties in the days to come. All these guns will go to BJP and RSS workers. The current government has made a highly condemnable policy. They should roll-back the policy," said Gogoi May 29, the Assam State Cabinet under the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had decided to grant arms licenses to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens residing in vulnerable, remote and border areas of the state. The decision was made with a focus on enhancing the security of the people in the region cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Sarma at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, approved the Special Scheme for Grant of Arms Licenses. "This scheme will act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and enhance the personal security and confidence of such individuals and communities," the Assam Chief Minister said. In addition to that, the cabinet has given the green light to a Rs 250 crore proposal for upgrading 34 polytechnics and 43 government ITIs into Centres of Excellence in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, aiming to boost skill development and employment opportunities honour Assam's stalwarts, the cabinet has also approved renaming three institutions Sarusajai Sports Complex will now be called Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, the Mangaldoi Stadium will be renamed Raja Dharma Narayan Stadium, and the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development will be renamed Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development.