403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ankita Lokhande To Hina Khan: Bigg Boss Beauties Who Rocked No-Makeup Look
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You'll be stunned seeing the no-makeup looks of these famous Bigg Boss beauties! Can you even recognize them?<img>Ankita Lokhande appeared in Bigg Boss season 17. This is how she looks without makeup.<img>Hina Khan was the runner-up in Bigg Boss season 11. Here's her no-makeup look.<img>Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12. This is what she looks like without makeup.<img>Urfi Javed was first seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and also in OTT 2. She's hard to recognize without makeup.<img>Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, is seen here without any makeup.<img>Shweta Tiwari, the Bigg Boss 4 winner, looks like this without makeup.<img>Rashmi Desai appeared in Bigg Boss seasons 13 and 15. This is her without makeup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment