Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ankita Lokhande To Hina Khan: Bigg Boss Beauties Who Rocked No-Makeup Look

2025-06-01 01:08:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You'll be stunned seeing the no-makeup looks of these famous Bigg Boss beauties! Can you even recognize them?<img>Ankita Lokhande appeared in Bigg Boss season 17. This is how she looks without makeup.<img>Hina Khan was the runner-up in Bigg Boss season 11. Here's her no-makeup look.<img>Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12. This is what she looks like without makeup.<img>Urfi Javed was first seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and also in OTT 2. She's hard to recognize without makeup.<img>Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, is seen here without any makeup.<img>Shweta Tiwari, the Bigg Boss 4 winner, looks like this without makeup.<img>Rashmi Desai appeared in Bigg Boss seasons 13 and 15. This is her without makeup.

