Week 3 Of Sean 'Diddy' Trial Ends: Ex-Employees Feared Him, Didn't Report Abuse To Law Enforcement
His arrest follows multiple allegations from women, including a high-profile lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura . He has pleaded not guilty.
Former employees of Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment explained repeatedly seeing him beat Cassie, but stated they didn't report the abuse to law enforcement because they dreaded Combs would harm them.Also Read | Diddy's team wants Kid Cudi's Porsche explosion story thrown out of court
Several former associates provided compelling testimony against him. Capricorn Clark, a former assistant and brand director, recounted witnessing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, and threatening rapper Kid Cudi. She also testified about being kidnapped by Combs.
Another former assistant, identified as“Mia”, testified under a pseudonym, alleging that Combs raped and abused her during her eight-year tenure working with him. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash corroborated Cassie's claims of being coerced into sexual acts orchestrated by Combs.Defence attorney Brian Steel questions former assistant Mia
The defence attorney Brian Steel questioned Mia and highlighted inconsistencies between Mia's allegations and her past actions, such as creating a personal scrapbook and a celebratory video for Combs's 45th birthday.
“I was young and manipulated and eager to survive. I'm unraveling a lot of this now in therapy. Nobody was there to say these things that were happening were wrong. There was nobody around us that ever even flinched at his behavior. I was always in trouble and I was always just trying to find a way not to be in trouble,” Mia said.Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs ex-girlfriend says he raped her, paid $20 million in settlement
Additionally, law enforcement officials linked a 2011 break-in and a 2012 firebombing of Kid Cudi's property to Combs. The prosecution is expected to rest its case by mid-June, with the trial potentially extending into July due to recent changes in the witness lineup.Cassie's third child
Cassie, 38, gave birth to her third child on Tuesday, May 27, just days after concluding four days of testimony as the prosecution's key witness in the federal trial against her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The following day, her longtime stylist, Deonte Nash, testified that he had sent Cassie well wishes after the birth, indicating their continued close relationship.
Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine in September 2019, about a year after ending her relationship with Combs. They have two daughters: Frankie, born in 2019, and Sunny, born in 2021. Their third child, a son, was born in May 2025
Meanwhile, the tria is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 2, marking the beginning of its fourth week.
(With inputs from AP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment