Week 3 Of Sean 'Diddy' Trial Ends: Ex-Employees Feared Him, Didn't Report Abuse To Law Enforcement

The third week of Hip-hop mogul Sean"Diddy" Combs' trial ended on May 31. It has been ongoing in Manhattan Federal Court, which officially started on May 5. Combs, who has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, could face life in prison if convicted. Former employees have revealed that they didn't report his abuse to law enforcement as they feared Combs could harm them.

His arrest follows multiple allegations from women, including a high-profile lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura . He has pleaded not guilty.

Former employees of Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment explained repeatedly seeing him beat Cassie, but stated they didn't report the abuse to law enforcement because they dreaded Combs would harm them.

Several former associates provided compelling testimony against him. Capricorn Clark, a former assistant and brand director, recounted witnessing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, and threatening rapper Kid Cudi. She also testified about being kidnapped by Combs.

Another former assistant, identified as“Mia”, testified under a pseudonym, alleging that Combs raped and abused her during her eight-year tenure working with him. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash corroborated Cassie's claims of being coerced into sexual acts orchestrated by Combs.

Defence attorney Brian Steel questions former assistant Mia

The defence attorney Brian Steel questioned Mia and highlighted inconsistencies between Mia's allegations and her past actions, such as creating a personal scrapbook and a celebratory video for Combs's 45th birthday.

“I was young and manipulated and eager to survive. I'm unraveling a lot of this now in therapy. Nobody was there to say these things that were happening were wrong. There was nobody around us that ever even flinched at his behavior. I was always in trouble and I was always just trying to find a way not to be in trouble,” Mia said.

Additionally, law enforcement officials linked a 2011 break-in and a 2012 firebombing of Kid Cudi's property to Combs. The prosecution is expected to rest its case by mid-June, with the trial potentially extending into July due to recent changes in the witness lineup.

Cassie's third child

Cassie, 38, gave birth to her third child on Tuesday, May 27, just days after concluding four days of testimony as the prosecution's key witness in the federal trial against her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The following day, her longtime stylist, Deonte Nash, testified that he had sent Cassie well wishes after the birth, indicating their continued close relationship.

Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine in September 2019, about a year after ending her relationship with Combs. They have two daughters: Frankie, born in 2019, and Sunny, born in 2021. Their third child, a son, was born in May 2025

Meanwhile, the tria is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 2, marking the beginning of its fourth week.

(With inputs from AP)