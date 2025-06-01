After Expulsion From RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav 'Needs Love, Trust' From 'Dear Mummy Papa' Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi
“My dear mom and dad. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else,” Tej Pratap Yadav stated on X.
Tej Pratap, without naming anyone, seemed to criticise certain RJD members by comparing them to“Jaichand", a historical symbol of betrayal.
“Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Just mummy papa, may you both always be healthy and happy,” Yadav added.Tej Pratap's expulsion
The disciplinary action was prompted by a controversial Facebook post in which he claimed to have been in a 12-year romantic relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Lalu declared his son's expulsion from the party and a severance of personal relationships, stating,“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. He will no longer have any role in the party or the family.”
“He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who maintain relations with him should do so at their discretion. I have always been an advocate of maintaining a sense of honour in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this principle in public life. Thank you,” Lalu added.
Tej Pratap initially refuted posting the message and claimed that his social media accounts were hacked, saying,“My platforms have been hacked, and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family,” requesting his followers not to believe rumours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment