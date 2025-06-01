Will J & K Get A New LG?
The News Indian Express reported that V K Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is being considered for a move to Jammu & Kashmir. Saxena, who has served as Delhi's LG since May 2022, could replace the incumbent Manoj Sinha in J&K. Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha is said to be in line for an important organisational role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leveraging his experience and close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Further reports reveal that the Centre is also eyeing administrative reshuffles involving the governorship of Manipur, which might pave the way for Ajay Bhalla-currently the Governor of Manipur-to take over as the new Delhi L-G. Former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar is also in the fray for the Delhi post.
The anticipated change in Jammu & Kashmir's leadership comes at a critical time, with the region's governance and political stability remaining a top priority for the central government.
While official announcements are yet to be made, sources say formal decisions on these reshuffles could be declared in the coming days, signaling a strategic repositioning of key bureaucratic roles ahead of upcoming elections.Read Also LG Reviews Roadmap For Expansion Of Dairy Sector LG, GoC 15 Corps Discuss Security Issues
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment