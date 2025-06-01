Will J & K Get A New LG?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Speculation was rife over the weekend about imminent Gubernatorial change in Jammu & Kashmir. If media reports emanating from Delhi are to be believed, J&K may soon see a change in its Lieutenant Governor, as the Centre is reportedly preparing a significant reshuffle of gubernatorial positions, including those of key Union Territories like Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

The News Indian Express reported that V K Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is being considered for a move to Jammu & Kashmir. Saxena, who has served as Delhi's LG since May 2022, could replace the incumbent Manoj Sinha in J&K. Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha is said to be in line for an important organisational role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leveraging his experience and close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Further reports reveal that the Centre is also eyeing administrative reshuffles involving the governorship of Manipur, which might pave the way for Ajay Bhalla-currently the Governor of Manipur-to take over as the new Delhi L-G. Former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar is also in the fray for the Delhi post.

The anticipated change in Jammu & Kashmir's leadership comes at a critical time, with the region's governance and political stability remaining a top priority for the central government.

While official announcements are yet to be made, sources say formal decisions on these reshuffles could be declared in the coming days, signaling a strategic repositioning of key bureaucratic roles ahead of upcoming elections.

