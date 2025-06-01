Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Extrasefunciare.Ro Launches New Platform To Simplify Land Registry Access In Romania

2025-06-01 01:02:43
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) xtrasefunciare, Romania's leading land registry services website, is proud to announce the launch of its newly enhanced platform. The updated website aims to make it easier than ever for property owners, real estate professionals, and investors to access and manage land registry information online.

With Romania's booming real estate market, accurate and up-to-date property records are essential. extrasefunciare provides comprehensive services for extracting property deeds (extras carte funciar?), online land registry searches (carte funciar? online), and expert guidance to navigate Romania's property laws.

“Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, reliable property records are key to success,” said a company spokesperson.“Our goal is to make land registry access fast, simple, and transparent for everyone.”

The newly upgraded website features:
? A user-friendly interface for quick document searches
? Secure online ordering and delivery
? Detailed resources for property owners and real estate agents
? Fast support to answer all questions

As Romania's real estate market continues to grow, extrasefunciare is poised to be the trusted partner for land registry services.

For more information, visit or contact the support team at ....

