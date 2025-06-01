XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results For May 2025



Delivers 33,525 units in May, up 230% YoY 30,000+ vehicles delivered monthly for seventh consecutive month

GUANGZHOU, China, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the“Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2025.

In May 2025, XPENG delivered 33,525 Smart EVs, representing growth of 230% year-over-year, surpassing 30,000 units for the seventh consecutive month. For the first five months of 2025, XPENG delivered 162,578 Smart EVs, marking a 293% increase compared to the same period last year.

On May 28th, the Company launched the MONA M03 Max. MONA M03 Max lowers the entry barrier for urban AI smart driving to the 150,000 RMB range for the first time, making advanced vehicle technology more accessible to younger users. The MONA M03 Max is also the first XPENG model equipped with the AI Tianji XOS 5.7.0, offering over 300 new features.

XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 85% in urban driving in May 2025. Notably, the XPENG MONA M03 Max debuted the application of human-machine co-driving, enabling both ADAS and drivers to share control, providing a seamless collaboration between manual driving and smart driving.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

