Dxracer Teams Up With Legendary Sniper Kennys To Write A New Chapter In Esports Legacy

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- [Legendary Alliance: A Fusion of Peak Glory and Masterful Craftsmanship]

DXRacer today officially announced a global strategic partnership with CS:GO legend, 2015 Major champion and 10 times MVP kennyS (Kenny Schrub) - marking his appointment as DXRacer's first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, representing the brand's full range of gaming chairs and desks.

This collaboration is not only a convergence of two“era-defining icons” but also a decade-spanning tribute to esports nostalgia.

As one of the most dominant snipers in esports history, kennyS is renowned for his lightning-fast flicks and aggressive playstyle, which redefined AWP tactics and instilled fear in riflers even at close quarters.

Since pioneering the professional gaming chair category in 2006, DXRacer has continuously revolutionized ergonomic standards for competitive esports.

​[Martian-Pro Series Electric Gaming Chair]​​

Debuting through this partnership, the Martian-Pro Series Electric Gaming Chair​ - DXRacer's industry-first motorized innovation - redefines premium gaming excellence:

​1. Industry-First Motorized Adjustment​

One-touch recline (90°–135°), instantly locking into optimal angles for sniping precision or all-out aggression.

​2. 4D Zoned Lumbar Support​

Customizable zones conform to spinal curves, eliminating fatigue during marathon sessions.

​3. High-Capacity Li-ion Battery​

360-hour wireless endurance per charge, liberating gamers from power constraints.

​4. 4D Multi-Directional Magnetic Armrests​

Full arm support across postures, whether keyboard, mouse, or controller.

​5. Intelligent Ventilation System​

Vortex fan + honeycomb airflow design ensures rapid cooling for sustained comfort.

​6. Triple-Mode Heating​

Low/medium/high settings combat cold-induced stiffness, preserving tactical dexterity.

​7. Lumbar Massage Matrix​

8-point vibration arrays with 6 modes for targeted muscle relief.

​​[A Decade of Synergy: From Humble Beginnings to Global Dominance]​​

The bond between DXRacer and kennyS originated in esports' pioneering era.​​ When the French prodigy first donned his Team EnVyUs jersey, to win the world's most prestigious trophy four months later, DXRacer forged an inseparable alliance with him. From his rookie days grinding through LAN cafe qualifiers to his ascent as the "AWP God" on Major stages, from meticulous equipment adjustments to triumphant roars under the spotlight, DXRacer stood as his silent ally through every pivotal match point.

​

Early Days: While the industry dismissed gaming chairs as mere“gaming peripherals,” we established tournament-grade ergonomic benchmarks for pro esports.

​

Today: Amid an era obsessed with fleeting marketing gimmicks, we partner with kennyS to reignite a generation's esports memories.

For us, legacy isn't about replicating the past - it's about letting history illuminate the future.

​​[About DXRacer]​​

​1. Creator of the Gaming Chair Category​

Born from motorsport heritage, DXRacer's predecessor specialized in FIA-certified racing seats, collaborating with elite automotive brands. After 3 years of R&D and 10,000+ tests, we adapted race-seat engineering into ergonomic gaming thrones. In 2006, the groundbreaking Formula Series birthed the gaming chair era.

​2. Independent Esports Authority​

As a fully independent brand with proprietary R&D, manufacturing, and FIA-compliant production capabilities, DXRacer seats meet global certifications. Our 20-year expertise delivers peerless embroidery, leathercraft, and durability.

​3. Global Gamers' Preferred Choice​

Partnered with premier leagues (WCG, StarsWar, XPL) and teams worldwide, DXRacer remains the official seat for China's top esports circuits.

​4. Inventing the Gaming Chair, Defining Comfort​

Grateful to gamers everywhere, we view our achievements as merely the prologue. DXRacer will continue innovating to craft the ultimate esports lifestyle ecosystem.

