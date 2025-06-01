New Release: 3Rd 'Evidence Capacity Pulse Report'

Today the Data Foundation released the May 2025 Evidence Capacity Pulse Report.

Data Foundation Releases Third 'Evidence Capacity Pulse Report' Monitoring Ongoing Changes to Federal Data Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation today released its third "Evidence Capacity Pulse Report " documenting substantial changes affecting America's data and evaluation infrastructure. The report, compiled in part through the Data Foundation's SAFE-Track (Secure Anonymous Federal Evidence, Data and Analysis Tracking) portal, identified several critical developments since our March and April reports affecting government and industry capacity for data collection, analysis, and evaluation activities."Statistical agencies - the backbone of our federal data infrastructure - have experienced approximately 10% staffing transitions since January,” said Sara Stefanik, Director of the Data Foundation's Center for Evidence Capacity.“Understanding these changes helps stakeholders assess how official statistics production may evolve in the coming months."The May 2025 report identifies several new and continued trends:1. Agency restructuring moving forward: Implementation of agency reduction in force (RIF) and Reorganization Plans are ongoing at some agencies, with more prepared for likely release in coming weeks.2. Leadership transition ongoing in key data positions: Key federal data and Evidence Act roles remain unfilled or occupied by acting officials across multiple agencies.3. Data systems undergoing operational changes, with some disruptions: Agencies programs and reporting processes for data infrastructure are experiencing partial or full suspension of operations, potentially impacting industries, financial markets, and public safety.4. Modernization efforts continue: Enhanced oversight processes, organizational streamlining, and open data expansion with 3,200+ new datasets on data reflect ongoing changes in government operations and transparency initiatives.5. Enhanced contract approval processes affect project timelines: Federal contracting is experiencing longer time periods for reviews due to reduced capacity, changes in management of approvals, and reorganization or restructuring decisions. For example, at the Department of Commerce, which currently requires Secretary-level approval for large contracts, resulting in over 3,000 contracts affected.6. Private sector workforce reductions continue: Large federal contracting and data management companies issued layoff notices for thousands of employees in April and May under WARN Act requirements, with impacts particularly concentrated among firms providing data, technology, and evaluation services in the Washington region.With the publication of new agency reorganization plans and the forthcoming FY 2026 President's Budget, the Data Foundation anticipates greater insights about developments on the administration's approach. The Data Foundation will consider these plans in future analysis, while continuing to document operational changes occurring across federal departments and agencies. The Data Foundation will continue to work with stakeholders across the political spectrum to advance open data and evidence-informed decision-making as part of our commitment to radical collaboration. We invite organizations and individuals to contribute to this ongoing analysis through our SAFE-Track platform, which provides secure and anonymous reporting of evidence ecosystem impacts.The full report is available at:###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation's Center for Evidence Capacity works to strengthen evidence-building functions across government through research, education, and technical assistance to support effective implementation of laws like the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

