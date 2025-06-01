Anupam Kher Finds 'Silence' Therapeutic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) After a whirlwind of premieres for his film 'Tanvi The Great' in Cannes and London, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared that he sometimes finds solace in silence.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a post. It features a picture of him from behind, seated within a tranquil natural setting. The backdrop is composed of majestic mountain peaks and the warm glow of the setting sun.

“Sometimes silence is therapeutic!” he wrote as the caption.

Anupam's upcoming emotional drama“Tanvi The Great” had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased at the Marché du Film. In the film, Anupam will be seen playing the role of Col. Pratap Raina.

On May 21, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Cannes Film Festival for the warm reception for“Tanvi The Great” and said he had a wonderful experience.

Talking about“Tanvi The Great”, the film is set to release on July 18. On May 19, he took to Instagram to announce the release date. He also showcased the first poster of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt.

In the poster, Shubhangi, who plays the titular role, could be seen standing alongside a group of army personnel, with the national flag prominently displayed in the background.

Announcing the film's release, Anupam wrote,“They called her different, but she never saw that as a weakness. While the world tried to fit her into boxes, she chose to break them, one by one. #TanviTheGreat is a reminder that being different doesn't make you less, it makes you unstoppable. Unveiling the first poster of Tanvi The Great - a story of strength, dreams, and unstoppable courage. Meet Tanvi in cinemas on 18th July.”

The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.