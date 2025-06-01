Iran Rejects IAEA Report As“Politically Motivated”
In a joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, Tehran criticised the report – compiled by IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, at the request of the agency's 35-member Board of Governors – as misleading. The report was leaked to media outlets earlier in the day.
The IAEA document said, Iran had not fully accounted for nuclear material found at three undeclared sites and continued to provide“less than satisfactory” cooperation. It also flagged unresolved questions over uranium traces discovered in past years at several locations.
The report comes amid indirect U.S.-Iran talks, mediated by Oman, with five rounds of discussions held since Apr – three in Muscat and two in Rome – focused on Iran's nuclear programme and the potential lifting of U.S. sanctions.
Iran maintained it had engaged constructively with the agency under the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.
“Unfortunately, despite this extensive cooperation, the report fails to accurately reflect the level of Iran's engagement,” the statement said, adding that, the document blurred the line between Iran's legal obligations under the NPT and its voluntary commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Tehran also accused the United States, Britain, France, and Germany of repeatedly breaching the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 through“illegal” sanctions and political pressure.
Iran condemned the report as a product of external influence and warned that, if it is used to justify further action against Tehran at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Jun 9, it would respond with“appropriate countermeasures” to protect its legitimate rights and interests.– NNN-IRNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment