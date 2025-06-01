Why Kashmir Needs A Legal Training Institute To Break The Deadlock

File Photo: Traffic Suspended On Srinagar-Jammu Highway After Mudslide, Flash Floods In Ramban

A few years ago, I stood on a patch of road in Dangerpora village, Budgam, watching nothing happen. The road was supposed to be widened and protected by a retaining wall. The money had been sanctioned. The villagers had waited for years. The machinery never showed up.

The officials said a court had stayed the work. I asked for the order. They showed it to me. I read it. The stay was on a different piece of land. The road wasn't even mentioned.

Still, they refused to build.

This wasn't laziness or corruption, not this time. It was confusion. They just didn't understand the court's language. And this isn't rare.

Across Jammu and Kashmir, government officers routinely misinterpret court orders. Sometimes they misuse legal terms like“sub-judice” to block development work or deny public information. Sometimes they are afraid of contempt charges. Often, they just don't know what the law says or means.

I've seen it firsthand. In Budgam, the survey numbers on the court stay didn't match the land where the road passed. Locals showed me revenue records they had obtained under RTI. The order clearly mentioned survey number 790. The road passed through 791 and 792. That's public land.

But the Junior Engineer was too nervous to proceed. He said,“Talk to my boss.” The Executive Engineer said,“Let me check.” The Chief Engineer didn't respond.

Three years passed.

The work was never done. The funds sanctioned under PMGSY likely lapsed.

A legal system that's meant to ensure fairness often becomes a trap when the people implementing its orders don't understand what they mean.

In another case, the RTI Act was misused to withhold basic information. A citizen named Ashudeep Kohli from Jammu wanted to know why his bid for a shop in Channi Himmat wasn't accepted. He filed an RTI. The Housing Board denied him information, saying the matter was“sub-judice.” He appealed. No relief. He went to the State Information Commission. Finally, on February 18, 2016, the Commission ruled that the word“sub-judice” doesn't even appear in the RTI Act's exemption clauses.

The then Chief Information Commissioner G.R. Sufi made it clear: unless a court expressly forbids the release of information or unless disclosure would amount to contempt, the information should be shared.

But most officers never read these rules. Or they don't remember them. Or they're just not trained to understand them.

In most departments, the legal officers-the ones supposed to interpret and guide-are themselves confused. I've seen responses delayed in courts because the law officer didn't file a reply in time. I've seen government offices miss critical deadlines because someone somewhere didn't understand the law. Citizens suffer. Projects stall. Information gets buried.

What's missing? Training.

We need a dedicated Legal Training Institute in Jammu and Kashmir. A space where government law officers, engineers, revenue officials, and clerks can go to learn how to read a court order, how to understand RTI exemptions, how to respond to judicial summons.

We already have a Judicial Academy, but it trains judges, not the ones who execute court decisions on the ground.

Legal education isn't just about memorizing laws. It's about learning how the system works in real life. How a small mistake in interpretation can shut down a village's roadwork for years. How misreading one word in a court order can block a citizen's access to public information. How fear of courts can paralyze entire departments.

I'm not speaking from theory. I've spent years filing RTIs, visiting villages, meeting officers who are honestly confused. I've sat with engineers flipping through court papers like they're reading a foreign language. I've seen the panic in their eyes.“What if I get into trouble?” they ask. I tell them,“You won't, if you actually read what the order says.”

But they don't know how.

This isn't just a bureaucratic problem. It's a governance failure. And it's one that can be fixed.

We need refresher courses. Workshops. Mock trials. Real case discussions. Invite retired judges, practicing lawyers, RTI experts. Let officers ask questions they're too afraid to ask in courtrooms. Build their confidence. Build their knowledge.

Right now, too much rests on guesswork.

We expect our officers to follow the law, but we don't train them to understand it. That gap between courtrooms and construction sites, between legal text and real-world action, is costing citizens time, resources, and justice.

The law should serve the people. But when its meaning gets lost between lines, so do basic rights.

It's time the government sets up a legal training institute for its officers. Until then, we'll keep watching court orders being misunderstood and justice delayed-for no good reason at all.