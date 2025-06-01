403
R Madhavan Birthday: 6 Flop Movies Of The Actor With High Imdb Ratings Check Here
Several of R Madhavan's films flopped at the box office despite receiving good ratings. Find out which films these are

The 2022 film 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' flopped but has a 6.2 IMDB rating.

Released in 2016, Saala Khadoos underperformed but received a 7.6 IMDB rating.

R Madhavan's 2009 film 13B: Fear Has a New Address flopped despite a 7.4 IMDB rating.

The 2008 film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' flopped at the box office but holds a 7.4 IMDB rating.

Released in 2002, 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' was a disaster, with a 5.4 IMDB rating.

The 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein underperformed but has a 7.5 IMDB rating.
