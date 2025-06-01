Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Wrecks Havoc With Landslides Read On

Heavy rainfall and landslides have caused widespread devastation across Northeast India. At least 18 lives have been lost, and significant damage has been reported in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, and Sikkim

Four people died in separate landslide incidents due to heavy rainfall in Mizoram over the past two days. The deceased include three members of a family in Champhai district and a person from Serchhip. One person is still trapped under the debris.

Landslides and floods have been reported from at least 10 districts, including Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Mamit, Champhai, and Serchhip. According to the Mizoram State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, over 15 houses have been destroyed. Several roads have been washed away. Mizoram Disaster Management Minister Prof. Lalninawma visited the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the situation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Nine people died in two separate incidents due to heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh. A major tragedy struck East Kameng district on Friday night. A vehicle carrying seven people fell into a deep gorge after a landslide on National Highway 13. The bodies of all seven people were recovered on Saturday morning. In a separate incident, two laborers were buried alive after a landslide in a cabbage field in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday. They were working. Floods triggered by the overflowing Sigin River in Daporijo town of Upper Subansiri district damaged over 117 houses.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Imphal, Manipur, affecting hundreds of homes and disrupting road traffic. Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said that emergency services and the municipal corporation department are on high alert. The Indian Army has deployed eight rescue teams to assist the civil administration.

Five people have died due to landslides in Guwahati's Kamrup Metro district of Assam. The incidents have been reported from several locations, including Noonmati, Kahilipara, and Hengerabari. Fallen trees, road blockages, and power outages were reported across the city, causing panic and traffic jams.

A red alert has been issued in Sikkim due to the rapidly rising water level of the Teesta River following incessant rainfall over the past week. Landslides have been reported from Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts. No casualties have been reported so far.