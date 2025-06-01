Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunites After Divorce For Son Yatra's School Graduation Ceremony

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Photos of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth together at their son Yatra's school graduation have gone viral. This is their first public appearance since their divorce.</p><img><p>Dhanush, a prominent Tamil actor, director, producer, and singer, married Aishwarya, the daughter of Rajinikanth, in 2002. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga, and have been notable figures in the South Indian film industry ever since.</p><img><p>After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation in 2022, surprising the film industry. Their divorce was officially finalized in November 2024, marking the end of a long-standing relationship that had been in the public eye for nearly two decades.</p><img><p>After their divorce, Dhanush concentrated on his film career, while Aishwarya dedicated herself to yoga and fitness. Despite their separation, the former couple reunited to celebrate their son Yatra's school graduation, showing unity and support for their child's important milestone.</p><img><p>Dhanush shared a photo on Instagram of him and Aishwarya together, captioning it "Proud Parents." This marks their first photo as a united front since their divorce, highlighting their shared joy and support during their son Yatra's graduation ceremony.</p><img>Yatra graduated from the American International School in Chennai. Rajinikanth congratulated his grandson on social media.
