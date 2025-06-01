Demand For AI Professionals In India Projected To Touch 1 Million By 2026: Report

India is poised to see a massive surge in demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) professionals, with projections estimating the need for one million skilled individuals by 2026, according to the report India's AI Revolution: A Roadmap to Viksit Bharat, released by the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT.

As the country aspires to become a USD 23-USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, higher education--particularly in engineering--is undergoing a fundamental transformation to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market shaped by AI, automation, and interdisciplinary innovation.

Engineering education is at the heart of this shift. According to the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the number of approved B. Tech seats for the 2024-25 academic year has risen to 14.9 lakh--a nearly 16 per cent increase over four years. This growth is largely driven by a more than 50 per cent rise in seats for Computer Science and allied streams such as AI/ML, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Blockchain--mirroring strong industry demand.

India's tech education landscape is increasingly embracing interdisciplinary and industry-integrated learning to nurture a new generation of engineers who can code, create, collaborate, and lead innovation. The transition from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) to STEAM, adding Arts to the mix, is gaining ground, blending technical knowledge with design thinking, communication, psychology, law, and business.

Recently, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced the launch of Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII), an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused institute. According to the institute, SAII will integrate cutting-edge AI into academic programmes and research.

"By embracing AI, we are not just keeping pace with global innovation but also empowering our students to become responsible innovators and problem-solvers who will shape the future. Curriculum at Symbiosis combines strong theoretical foundations with real-world applications from day one, creating a dynamic ecosystem that fosters both technical depth and interdisciplinary breadth.

And this reflects in programs offered by our Symbiosis Dubai campus. Both B. Tech and BCA integrate AI in specialisations enforcing learning and development and preparing students for the future," said Amruta Yeravdekar Ruikar, Head of International Admissions & Promotions, Symbiosis International University.

The India Skills Report 2024 by Wheebox forecasts that India's AI industry will reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 45 per cent. The report highlights that the AI-skilled workforce has seen a 14-fold increase from 2016 to 2023, making India one of the top five fastest-growing AI talent hubs, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada.

"The surge in demand for AI professionals' stems from rapid technological progress. As AI reshapes productivity, operations, and innovation, preparing a future-ready workforce is imperative. At SRM Institute of Science and Technology, we offer interdisciplinary programs in areas like Medical Engineering, ECE with Data science, Biotechnology (Food Technology) and AI-ML Embedded Systems to bridge emerging domains. Our strong academia-industry partnerships provide students with real-world exposure and global competitiveness," according to Dr. Kathiravan Kannan, Director, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram, Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

This interdisciplinary momentum is now a nationwide trend as institutions are increasingly embedding research-driven curricula, industry mentorship and global exposure into their programs. New focus areas like Extended Reality (XR), ethical AI, data visualization, and digital manufacturing are becoming foundational to modern tech education.

According to Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University,“We see a growing need to foster an innovation ecosystem driven by AI, for today's youth by providing experiential learning opportunities such as internships, global immersion programmes, and research initiatives. At Mahindra University, we believe academic excellence is achieved when rigorous foundational knowledge is seamlessly integrated with real-world applications. Our multidisciplinary approach empowers students to understand the technical concepts of AI while also cultivating critical problem-solving abilities, adaptability, ethics and emotional intelligence.”