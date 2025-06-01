Gold Price DROPS On June 1St: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Major Indian Cities

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Did the price of gold increase this weekend? Find out today's gold prices (22 & 24 carats). Here are the rates for various cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur</strong></p><img><p>The middle class is always worried about the rising price of gold. Because of the way the price of gold has increased in the last few months, it is costing a lot of money to buy even small jewelry.</p><img><p>On the other hand, buying gold is a must in Bengali weddings. A Bengali wedding without gold jewelry seems incomplete. That is why many people are spending their life savings on buying jewelry.</p><img><p>This year, the price of gold almost touched ₹1 lakh. However, the price has come down quite a bit in the last few weeks. As a result, the middle class is relieved.</p><img><p>Know the latest gold rates today. Find out the price of gold in different cities. Kolkata's price is also included. Find out how much money you will have to spend to buy jewelry today.</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Kolkata:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8920 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9731 per gram</p><img><p>Yesterday's gold rate in Kolkata:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8920 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9731 per gram</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Chennai:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8920 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9731 per gram</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Mumbai:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8920 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9731 per gram</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Delhi:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8935 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9731 per gram</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Bengaluru:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8920 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9731 per gram</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Ahmedabad:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8925 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9736 per gram</p><img><p>Today's gold rate in Jaipur:</p><p>22 carat - ₹8935 per gram</p><p>24 carat - ₹9746 per gram</p>

