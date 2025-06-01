PSG Seal Treble Without Mbappe: Real Madrid Star Trolled After Champions League Glory, Meme Fest Explodes

In a historic night at the Allianz Arena in Germany's Munich, Paris Saint-Germain clinched their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan - and they did it without Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar, who left PSG for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, watched from afar as his former club secured a dream treble - Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and now the Champions League - in their first season without him.

Social media erupted immediately after the final whistle, with memes, sarcastic jabs, and trolling aimed squarely at Mbappe, who ended his debut season in Real Madrid without a single trophy.

Kylian Mbappé really moved to Real Madrid to finally win the Champions League. The same season, Madrid have been terrible and PSG are about to win the final. 😤🔄🫨 twitter/vykmo2KxzL

Kylian Mbappe watching PSG win the #UCL in their first season without him 🫠 twitter/bkOGiZCirH

-Mbappe rejects chance to join Real Madrid and stays with PSG in 2022-Real Madrid wins 2024 UCL-Mbappe joins Real Madrid the same summer-Real Madrid eliminated from 2025 UCL in quarterfinals-PSG win 2025 UCL FinalTough. twitter/cNGmiGR2DJ

A Night to Remember for PSG

PSG's dominance was complete from the opening whistle. Record-breaking 19-year-old Desire Doue delivered a sensational performance, scoring twice and assisting another. Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and teenage substitute Senny Mayulu also got on the scoresheet in what became the biggest victory margin in a European Cup or Champions League final.

"It was the objective since the start of last season to make history. I have felt a really strong connection with the players and the supporters," PSG boss Luis Enrique told Canal Plus. The win gave him his second Champions League title, having lifted it previously with Barcelona in 2015.

The Parisians, long accused of failing to deliver on Europe's biggest stage despite their Qatari-backed riches, finally fulfilled their destiny. Five years after falling to Bayern Munich in their only previous final, PSG outclassed a toothless Inter side and etched their name in history.

HISTORY MADE 📸 twitter/tjHbezI2vP

Mbappe Congratulates PSG - But Internet Has Other Plans

Shortly after the final, Mbappe, who had left the club on a free transfer last summer, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram: "The big day has finally arrived. Victory, and in club style. Congratulations, PSG."

But the internet showed little sympathy. Within minutes, fans across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram flooded timelines with savage memes mocking the French forward. Many pointed to the irony of Mbappe joining Real Madrid to fulfill his Champions League dream, only to find himself watching his former club lift the coveted trophy in the first season without him.

“Kylian Mbappe is the biggest false image in this sport. He doesn't elavate teams he makes them worse. His whole career he's been living of a World Cup where he wasn't Top 3 player in the team. Even if he wins a UCL with Madrid it doesn't matter. It's the equivalent of losing your virginity to a whore. His legacy will always be tainted by this and it will not be forgotten. FRAUD,” wrote on user on X.

Leaves to the defending Champions Of Europe = Real Madrid go trophylessLeaves PSG where he failed to deliver the UCL = They win the UCL in their first year without himKylian Mbappe is the biggest false image in this sport. He doesn't elavate teams he makes them worse. His... twitter/mhaL3Yvp3p

Trophyless Debut Season for Mbappe in Madrid

Real Madrid, who were reigning champions after winning the 2024 edition, were eliminated in the quarterfinals this season. Despite a strong individual campaign where Mbappe won the Pichichi as La Liga's top scorer, the lack of silverware has left critics and fans questioning the timing of his move.

Meanwhile, PSG's youthful squad - many of whom were seen as supporting players during Mbappe's reign - blossomed in his absence. From Doue's meteoric rise to Vitinha's midfield dominance and Kvaratskhelia's electrifying wing play, Luis Enrique's team played with a freedom and balance that had eluded them in past years.

"This means everything. It's our dream. It's incredible. The result is not by magic. I'm happy we did it like this," said midfielder Vitinha.

What's Next

With the Club World Cup just two weeks away, both PSG and Real Madrid will have another shot at international silverware. But for now, it's PSG basking in the glow of a historic triumph - and Mbappe, ironically, on the outside looking in.

As one fan bluntly put it: "PSG didn't need Mbappe to win the Champions League. Maybe, just maybe, Mbappe needed PSG."

PSG as soon as Mbappe left twitter/wtxAvY4pxD

Mbappe was the problem at PSG Now it's official twitter/2UqNTOgsvK

mbappe leaving psg to win ucl and then psg go and win it in their first season without him u couldn't write a funnier script twitter/420gtbL2um

Mbappe watching PSG lift the UCL the year he left twitter/LmTJWKg1Lt

So all this time Mbappe was holding PSG 😂😂😂 twitter/eN6NhHMfBy

mbappe went trophyless while PSG won a treble and first UCL as soon as he left twitter/hLeyytjSxs

PSG winning the ucl, the same season Mbappe left. twitter/9zShaOQDOx

Mbappé viendo cómo el PSG gana la champions. twitter/usWSe7QiuM

PSG UCL whilst Mbappe is watching from twitter/9co1J9hj0j

POV: Mbappe and Messi watching PSG winning the Champions league.#ChampionsLeague || #PsgInter twitter/c7GRYqcFFI

PSG UCL whilst Mbappe is watching from Madrid twitter/GvQzmBwlz1

🔴 ALERTE - Kylian Mbappe est décédé.#PSG #PSGINT #UCLfinal twitter/oMmz98kArd

