Diljit Dosanjh Promises 'Sardaarji 3' Is 'Romantic, Comic And Terrifyingly Fun'
Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared the motion poster of“Sardaarji 3”. In the motion poster, the actor-singer is seen standing in the middle flaunting a smile as he is surrounded by women with their faces covered with a“ghoonghat”.
For the caption, he wrote:“Jidey Ton Bhoot Thar Thar Kamban 👻 Te Chudelan Kissian Mangan JAGGI JI on the way 27th JUNE 2025 TEASER COMING SOON
Love. Laughter. Goosebumps. This time, SardaarJi is back with triple the madness!
Romantic, comic, and terrifyingly fun –#SardaarJi3 releases worldwide on 27th June!
Ready for the wildest ride of the year?”
“Sardaarji” was first released in 2015. The Punjabi fantasy horror film and comedy film directed by Rohit Jugraj, and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles. Sardaar Ji is one of the first fantasy films to be made in Punjabi cinema.
The second installment released in 2016, in which Diljit had a triple role alongside Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa. It was directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan. It is a standalone sequel to the 2015 film Sardaar Ji.
Talking about the third part, the film is directed by Amar Hundal. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru, and Manav Vij.
Besides this, Diljit recently hogged all limelight after he made his debut at the Met Gala 2025. He proudly showcased his Punjabi heritage by wearing an ivory and gold sherwani designed by Prabal Gurung, paired with a traditional tehmat (draped trousers) and layered details.
Crowning his outfit was a turban adorned with feathers and sparkling jewels. Around his neck, he wore a multi-layered diamond necklace from Golecha's Jewels, inspired by the famous Patiala necklace of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh by Cartier.
On the movie front, he has the second installment of“Border” starring alongside names such as Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment