Player 456 Has Showdown With Front Man After Discovering Betrayal In 'Squid Game' Season 3 Trailer

2025-06-01 12:00:28
(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) The makers of“Squid Game” have unveiled the trailer of the third and final season of the series, where player 456 Gi-hun, essayed by Lee Jung-jae will continue fighting to end the game after the Front Man essayed by Lee Byung-hun killed his best friend, Jung-bae in Season 2.

The gritty two-minute trailer, shows Gi-hun finally learning the devastating truth behind the Front Man's identity, which the audience already knows: It's In-ho, who pretended to be a Squid Game competitor and Gi-hun's friend in Season 2.

Gi-hun begins the trailer frantically demanding a group of guards,“Why didn't you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?” The guards pin him to the ground and In-ho watches.

“Squid Game” debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit.

Season 1 is the streamer's No. 2 most-watched TV season of all time, and Season 2 became the third-most-watched after its December 2024 premiere. The only Netflix title that has seen more viewers is Season 1 of“Wednesday,”reports variety.

The Korean drama was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also writes, directs and produces.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

The trailer was revealed at Tudum, Netflix's annual fan event, in Los Angeles on Saturday, where Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P appeared in person, reports variety.

