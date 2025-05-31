Dubai: RTA To Renovate Parking Spaces In Key Areas

Parking spaces in key areas of Dubai are being renovated, the Roads Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday, May 31.

The transport authority said that it is developing parking facilities in Al Rigga, Al Sabkha and Al Souq Al Kabeer.

RTA urged motorists to make use of the different means of public transport during this time.

"To ensure convenient travel during this development phase, we recommend choosing public transportation, an efficient and comfortable solution to reach your destination effortlessly. The metro, buses, taxis, and other modes of public transport are all available for your daily commute," RTA said in a post on X.