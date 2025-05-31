Dubai: RTA To Renovate Parking Spaces In Key Areas
Parking spaces in key areas of Dubai are being renovated, the Roads Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday, May 31.
The transport authority said that it is developing parking facilities in Al Rigga, Al Sabkha and Al Souq Al Kabeer.
RTA urged motorists to make use of the different means of public transport during this time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"To ensure convenient travel during this development phase, we recommend choosing public transportation, an efficient and comfortable solution to reach your destination effortlessly. The metro, buses, taxis, and other modes of public transport are all available for your daily commute," RTA said in a post on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment