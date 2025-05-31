Gulf Oil Middle East Wins 'Product Of The Year 2025' Award

Gulf Oil Middle East celebrates a landmark achievement as two of its premium products Gulf Ultrasynth GDI 5W-30 and Gulf Superfleet Supreme 15W-40 were voted winners of the 'Product of the Year 2025' awards.

'Product of the Year' is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. The selection of winners is based on a transparent voting process by the consumers and an evaluation by the expert committee, comprised of industry professionals, to assess that the products meet the set criteria of innovation.

This recognition not only strengthens Gulf's position as one of the leading lubricant providers in the region but also reinforces its dedication to anticipating the needs of modern engines and fleets in today's fast-evolving automotive landscape.

Rajesh Venkat, general manager of Gulf Oil Middle East, said:“We are honoured to receive these awards, which validate our ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge lubrication technology. Gulf Ultrasynth GDI 5W-30 and Gulf Superfleet Supreme 15W-40 represent our promise to deliver exceptional protection, efficiency, and reliability to drivers and fleet operators worldwide.”

Winning the 'Product of the Year' awards is a testament to our dedication to delivering world-class lubrication solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. It reflects the trust and confidence that consumers and industry experts have placed in Gulf Oil Middle East's ability to enhance engine longevity, fuel efficiency, and overall vehicle performance. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure superior engine protection and performance," he added.

Gulf Ultrasynth GDI 5W-30, a premium engine oil, has been designed to provide unparalleled protection by ensuring that oil molecules coat critical engine components. This advanced formulation significantly reduces friction and guards against wear in all driving conditions. Whether navigating urban roads or tackling long highway journeys, Gulf Ultrasynth GDI 5W-30 guarantees a smooth driving experience and complete peace of mind.

Infused with clean-flow technology, the high-performance Gulf Superfleet Supreme 15W-40 contains powerful antioxidants that delay oil oxidation while keeping soot particles suspended, preventing harmful sludge build-up. This ensures engines run cleaner for longer, maintaining peak performance and durability over extended periods.

