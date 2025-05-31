Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earn 9% Yearly Interest, Paid Monthly Into Your Panama Bank Account -

2025-05-31 11:04:16
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Investors provide RapiVale with capital to make loans to working Panamanians with direct payroll deduction and approval of the employer company such as Government or large corporations.
RapiVale makes life insured micro-loans with amounts less than $5,000 and with terms less than 18 months with immediate cash disbursements 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to qualified working Panamanians. RapiVale also makes short-term loans guaranteed by cars.
RapiVale pays investors 9% yearly interest, for a minimum investment of $10,000. Average investments range from $100,000 to $200,000. Interest is paid monthly into your Panama bank account.




RapiVale at 9% follows the rule of 72, meaning that your money doubles every 8 years.
  • Opened its doors in 2014
  • Offers two-year contracts automatically renewable
  • Earn 9% yearly interest
  • Interest paid monthly into your Panama bank account
  • Better than a certificate of deposit



