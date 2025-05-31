403
Qatar Tourism Hosts First Qatar Tourism Awards Alumni Network Gathering
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism (QT) recently hosted the inaugural Qatar Tourism Awards Alumni Network event at Mandarin Oriental, Doha – winner of the Outstanding 5-Star Hotel 2024 Qatar Tourism Awards.
The Network brings together winners from the first two editions of the Awards, alongside industry leaders and senior management from QT. The event served as a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration, while offering exclusive networking opportunities to help shape the future of the tourism industry.
“Through this forum, we create a platform for the exchange of ideas, success stories, and opportunities for collaboration, with the goal of drawing insights from the achievements of the Qatar Tourism Award recipients. These shared experiences serve to enhance the quality of tourism services and support the development of a more competitive and distinguished sector at both regional and international levels.
“At Qatar Tourism, we firmly believe that recognition should not end with the award itself but rather serve as the foundation for a continued partnership – one that fosters professional growth and reinforces the culture of excellence we strive to embed across all facets of our tourism sector,” QT chairman HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji said.
The event featured a panel discussion on leadership, sustainable innovation, and the role of professional recognition in advancing organisational growth and excellence. The conversation highlighted participants' experiences in promoting Qatari identity, expanding the reach of digital tourism, and enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors.
Moderated by Jassim Mahmoud, director of PR and Communications at Visit Qatar, the panellists included Eng Ali Mohammed al-Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties (winner of the Leading Tourism Facility Sustainability Award, Iconic Local Attractions Award, Smart Solutions Award and Cultural Experience Award); Nada al-Sulaiti, founder of Hairaat and winner of the Leading Local Retail Brand award; Saoud al-Kuwari, Tourism Influencer of the Year; Ammar Samad, general manager of Zulal Wellness Resort (winner of Exceptional Resort Experience and Exceptional Spa Experience for both Year 1 and Year 2); Shane Eldstrom and CEO of Place Vendôme, winner of the Premier Shopping Mall Experience award.
The panellists shared perspectives on how to leverage the awards to support institutional development and concluded the session with practical advice and encouragement for prospective applicants of the next edition of the awards.
QT hosted the Alumni Network gathering to strengthen ongoing collaboration among award winners, support continued progress and development within the sector, and celebrate excellence across the tourism and hospitality industry, in the lead-up to the third edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards, scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.
