Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Qatari Female Innovators Win Top Prize At ITEX In Malaysia

2025-05-31 11:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari innovators Amna Issa al-Kuwari and Fatima Issa al-Kuwari clinched first place and the gold medal in the individual category during their participation in the 36th International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition (ITEX), recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
This crowning achievement was the outcome of an innovative concept and rigorous research efforts, culminating in the development of a smart bracelet designed to prevent drowsiness-induced traffic accidents.
The device functions by detecting early signs of fatigue and issuing immediate alerts to drivers, thereby bolstering road safety and curbing accident rates. The project aligns squarely with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.
The two innovators touted this milestone and affirmed that the win reflects their love for science and development, an organic outcome of their diligent work and the significant support young Qataris receive from the prudent leadership.
Both winners highlighted the energised efforts made by the Qatar Scientific Club in providing technological support, which helped advance this innovation throughout the implementation phases, commencing with the idea and culminating in the prototype phase.
This smart bracelet has so far received local and international awards, thereby confirming its effectiveness in fostering traffic safety and highlighting the growing creative capabilities of Qatar's young people on the global stage.

