Karnataka Weather, June 1: Cloudy Skies And Thunderstorms On Sunday
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Karnataka Weather, June 1: Cloudy skies and rain across major cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru on Sunday.</p><img><p><strong>Karnataka Weather, June 1</strong>: The first day of June brings cloudy skies, scattered thunderstorms, and rain across cities in Karnataka. Residents across Karnataka should stay updated with weather reports. Let's look at the forecast below.</p><img><p><strong>Bengaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 31°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 31°C </p><p>Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Cool breeze may offer some relief from the daytime heat. Humidity might rise in the afternoon.</p><p><strong>Mysuru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 32°C </p><p>Mysuru will have a blend of sunshine and cloud cover. There's a possibility of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon or early evening.</p><img><p><strong>Hubli-Dharwad </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 22°C </p><p>Real Feel: 32°C </p><p>Hubli-Dharwad are expected to remain cloudy with gusty winds and a few passing thunderstorms. Rain could disrupt travel plans, so some caution is advised.</p><p><strong>Mangaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 31°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Mangaluru will see rain with the possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day. Conditions will remain humid and sticky. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather conditions.</p>
