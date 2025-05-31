Kerala Weather, June 1: Sunday Brings Light Showers And Humid Skies

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Kerala Weather, June 1: Wet and humid Sunday with light showers expected throughout the state. Check latest weather updates here.</p><img><p><strong>Kerala Weather, June 1</strong>: Sunday in the state of Kerala is going to be wet and humid. Heavy rain is not expected; however, residents should prepare for light showers in various regions. Here's city-wise forecast.</p><img><p><strong>Kochi </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Real Feel: 36°C </p><p>Kochi will see periods of rain throughout the day. Humidity levels will remain high despite the rainfall. Locals should make Sunday plans accordingly.</p><p><strong>Kozhikode </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Kozhikode is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Light showers are expected. Humid air will make it feel warmer than it really is.</p><img><p><strong>Thiruvananthapuram </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 32°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 25°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Cloudiness throughout the day, with some light rain in parts of the city. Temperatures will rise slightly more than other regions. Occasional showers may bring brief relief.</p><p><strong>Kollam </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 31°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Residents in Kollam can expect occasional rain under a mostly cloudy sky. Conditions will be sticky and humid.</p>
