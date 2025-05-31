Kerala Weather, June 1: Sunday Brings Light Showers And Humid Skies

Kerala Weather, June 1: Wet and humid Sunday with light showers expected throughout the state. Check latest weather updates here.

Kerala Weather, June 1: Sunday in the state of Kerala is going to be wet and humid. Heavy rain is not expected; however, residents should prepare for light showers in various regions. Here's city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kochi will see periods of rain throughout the day. Humidity levels will remain high despite the rainfall. Locals should make Sunday plans accordingly.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Kozhikode is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Light showers are expected. Humid air will make it feel warmer than it really is.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Cloudiness throughout the day, with some light rain in parts of the city. Temperatures will rise slightly more than other regions. Occasional showers may bring brief relief.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Residents in Kollam can expect occasional rain under a mostly cloudy sky. Conditions will be sticky and humid.