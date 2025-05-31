World Milk Day 2025: Not Cow Or Buffalo THIS Animal's Milk Is The Costliest

Why donkey milk is expensive: World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1st to raise awareness about the importance of milk and dairy products. But do you know which animal's milk is the most expensive in the world?

Every year on June 1st, World Milk Day is celebrated. This day is to raise awareness about the importance of milk and dairy products. Let us tell you which animal's milk is the most expensive.

Not cow, buffalo, or packaged milk, but the most expensive milk in the world is donkey milk, which costs around ₹10000 per liter.

Donkey milk is also expensive because a donkey gives only one to one and a half liters of milk a day. Which is much less than cow's milk, because a donkey's udders are small, making it difficult to extract milk from them.

Donkey milk contains vitamins A, C, D, E, and vitamins B-6, B-12 as well as calcium, potassium, protein, fat, carbohydrates, and minerals, which provide hundreds of health benefits.

Donkey milk is considered closest to human milk, making it the best milk for newborns. It is low in casein, making it safe for people allergic to cow's milk.

Donkey milk contains lactic acid bacteria, which help in digestion. Apart from this, consuming donkey milk moisturizes the skin and also reduces the signs of aging.