World Milk Day 2025: 5 Side Effects Why You Should Avoid Dairy Check

Milk is considered healthy, but it can be harmful to some. Avoid it if you have lactose intolerance, allergies, skin problems, weak digestion, or PCOS

1. Lactose Intolerance: Some lack the lactase enzyme needed to digest lactose (milk sugar). This can cause bloating, gas, diarrhea, or cramps. Try lactose-free or plant-based milk.

2. Milk Allergy: Different from lactose intolerance. The body reacts to milk protein (casein or whey). Symptoms: skin rash, shortness of breath, vomiting, stomach pain, or even anaphylactic shock. Mostly affects children, but can occur in adults.

3. Acne: Milk's hormones and proteins (especially in skimmed milk) can worsen acne in some by increasing hormonal imbalance. If you have frequent pimples, try quitting milk for 1-2 weeks.

4. Weak Digestion: Cold milk at night can cause gas, indigestion, and acidity in those with weak digestion. Ayurveda recommends consuming milk at the right time, in the right way, and with the right food combinations.

5. PCOS/Obesity: Milk's saturated fats and hormones can contribute to weight gain. For women with PCOS, milk can increase insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance. If you must drink milk, try warm milk with turmeric or ginger, or switch to yogurt, buttermilk, cheese, or plant-based milk.