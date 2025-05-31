Kyrgyzstan's Orto-Tokoy Hydropower Plant Construction Reaches Midpoint

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of the Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan has reached 50 percent completion, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The project, launched on June 29, 2024, with a planned installed capacity of 21 megawatts, is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed within 24 months. The hydropower plant is being developed by Kyrgyzstan's Chakan HPP in cooperation with China National Machinery Industry Corporation.

According to information, key phases of construction have already been completed. These include the construction of both temporary and permanent access roads, establishment of the construction camp and storage facilities, drilling of 727 meters of the diversion tunnel (out of a total 928 meters), erection of retaining walls for the tailrace canal using 868 cubic meters of concrete, installation of tailrace canal gates, mounting of three draft tube cones-one for each hydropower unit-and completion of concrete and earthworks for a 92-meter access road to the water intake using 300 cubic meters of concrete.

At present, work is ongoing in several areas, including reinforcement and formwork in control rooms and switchgear units, installation of steel tunnel supports, and preparations for the construction of the 110/10 kV substation following receipt of all necessary permits. Meanwhile, coordination is continuing with the Balykchy city administration to finalize land allocation for the 110 kV transmission line.

The Orto-Tokoy HPP project was initiated by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated July 30, 2021. The contract between Chakan HPP and China National Machinery Industry Corporation was signed on March 24, 2023, covering the full project cycle, from feasibility study and design to construction.

Once commissioned, the plant with a capacity of 21 MW is expected to supply electricity to more than 14,000 consumers in the city of Balykchy. Completion is scheduled for the first half of 2026.