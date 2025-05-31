Zeekr Group Announces May 2025 Delivery Update
HANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK ), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for May 2025.
In May, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 46,538 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, reflecting a 15.2% year-over-year growth and 12.6% increase compared to the previous month. This accomplishment was realized thanks to the trust and support of nearly 1.95 million users. In particular, the Zeekr brand delivered 18,908 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 27,630 vehicles.
About Zeekr Group
Zeekr Group, headquartered in Zhejiang, China, is the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group from Geely Holding Group. With two brands, Lynk & Co and Zeekr, Zeekr Group aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. Utilizing its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise, Zeekr Group is developing its own software systems, e-powertrain and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr Group's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true global new energy mobility solution provider.
For more information, please visit .
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
