Israel Says Hamas Undermining Ceasefire Talks Hamas Denies Rejection, Calls U.S. Envoy“Biased ” Death Toll: 54,381

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jun 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's office, said yesterday that, Israel has accepted an updated U.S.-mediated proposal for a hostage release deal, while accusing Hamas of stalling progress by rejecting the framework.

“Hamas' response is unacceptable and brings the situation backward,” the statement read, citing U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff.“Israel will continue its action for the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

Hamas, however, said, it had submitted a“positive” response to the U.S.-backed plan, but sought amendments, including a demand for a longer-term ceasefire.

Witkoff, writing on social media platform X, described Hamas' reply as“totally unacceptable” and urged them to embrace the framework, to pave the way for proximity talks that he said could begin as early as next week.

“That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days,” he said, adding that, the agreement would facilitate the release of half of the remaining hostages – including deceased individuals – and open the door to negotiations on a permanent truce.

The proposal, backed by the United States, includes a 60-day pause in fighting, the release of 28 of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza, the exchange of more than 1,200 Palestinian prisoners, and an increase in humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Shortly after Witkoff's comments, senior Hamas official, Basem Naim, rejected claims that Hamas had turned down the proposal, saying, Israel's version of the deal deviated from what had been discussed. He also accused Witkoff of“complete bias” in favour of Israel.

Hamas is demanding the release of hostages in three phases over the 60-day truce, wider aid access across Gaza, and guarantees that the deal would lead to a permanent ceasefire. Israel has rejected these conditions, insisting on Hamas' disarmament, removal from power, and the unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

Israel's state-owned Kan television reported that, the military is expected to intensify operations in northern Gaza, in response to Hamas' position. On Friday, Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned Hamas to accept the deal“or be destroyed.”

A previous ceasefire that began on Jan 19, collapsed on March 18, when Israel resumed military operations in Gaza. In the lead-up to the renewed offensive, Israel closed border crossings and curtailed the flow of humanitarian aid on March 2. Limited access has been permitted since May 22.

The health authorities in Gaza said on Saturday that, 54,381 people have been killed and 124,054 injured since Israel's military campaign began on Oct 7, 2023. Since the resumption of hostilities on March 18, the authorities have reported 4,117 deaths and 12,013 injuries.– NNN-XINHUA