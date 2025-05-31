Novoxel Inc. And Gpophtho Finalize Strategic Agreement To Deliver Breakthrough Dry Eye Treatments And Aesthetic Procedures To Eyecare Physicians Nationwide

"What sets Tixel i apart from other dry eye treatments is that it only takes 2 minutes for both eyes to be treated."

The agreement grants GPOphtho's network of ophthalmologists and optometrists discounted pricing and value-added packages for Novoxel's Tixel devices.

Tixel i® is specifically designed to treat Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) , offering a fast and targeted solution for both upper and lower eyelids. A recent clinical trial (Sanni, et al, 2025) concluded that Tixel i is a safe, non-pharmacologic, first-line treatment for MGD. "What sets Tixel i apart from other dry eye treatments is that it only takes 2 minutes for both eyes to be treated. Unlike older technology, Tixel i safely treats upper and lower eyelids to maximize improvement," says Cynthia Matossian, MD, FACS, and CEO of GPOphtho.

The FDA-cleared family of products provide year-round treatments for all skin types and age groups. They offer non-invasive rejuvenation without needles, bleeding, or pain, minimal downtime, no expensive consumables, and are radiation-free.

Empowering Eyecare Physicians with New Revenue Streams

"Eyecare physicians are uniquely positioned to incorporate aesthetic procedures into their practices due to their expertise in the periocular anatomy and their familiarity with ophthalmic laser technology," says Cynthia Matossian, MD, FACS, and CEO of GPOphtho. This agreement will enable eyecare professionals to easily integrate both functional and cosmetic procedures, creating new revenue streams and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Both Novoxel and GPOphtho are committed to bringing innovative, cutting-edge technology to more patients and practices across the US.

For product demos or pricing information, visit tixel/contactus . Existing GPOphtho members can inquire about adding Tixel through their GPOphtho contact.

ABOUT NOVOXEL

Established in 2011, Novoxel Ltd. focuses on scientific and clinical innovation. Novoxel has been granted numerous patents around the world. The company's Tixel family of products use proprietary Thermo-Mechanical Action (TMA®) to deliver noticeable clinical results even though treatments are non-invasive. There is minimal downtime, no expensive single-use cartridges, no bleeding, and minimal/no pain. Because the affordable treatments are radiation-free, safety eyewear is not required for clinicians. Visit tixel/contactus for more information.

ABOUT GPOPHTHO

GPOphtho's mission is to save our members time and money for all of their business needs by becoming the most comprehensive ophthalmic group purchasing organization. By leveraging collective buying power, GPOphtho is able to negotiate discounted rates and value-added packages for a diverse range of products and services, allowing physicians and their staff to focus on providing the best care for their patients. Plus, members can take advantage of all GPOphtho's negotiated contracts without paying administrative fees. For more information, visit . Interested eyecare physicians can join GPOphtho at no cost.

SOURCE Novoxel Inc.