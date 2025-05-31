403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3234058 KUALA LUMPUR -- Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah met Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam to discuss the prospects of enhancing the security cooperation.
3234027 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), simultaneously with the visit to Japan by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
3234081 WASHINGTON -- The United States envoy to the Middle East criticized the Palestinian resistance group (Hamas) over its response to a US-proposed ceasefire deal, despite the group saying it would free 10 living and 18 bodies of the hostages from Gaza.
3234042 RAMALLAH -- At least 60 Palestinians were killed and 284 others injured in a new wave of airstrikes and bombardments by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
3234079 DOHA -- Kuwait's weightlifting female athletes won first place at the conclusion of Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha. (end)
mb
3234027 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), simultaneously with the visit to Japan by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
3234081 WASHINGTON -- The United States envoy to the Middle East criticized the Palestinian resistance group (Hamas) over its response to a US-proposed ceasefire deal, despite the group saying it would free 10 living and 18 bodies of the hostages from Gaza.
3234042 RAMALLAH -- At least 60 Palestinians were killed and 284 others injured in a new wave of airstrikes and bombardments by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
3234079 DOHA -- Kuwait's weightlifting female athletes won first place at the conclusion of Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha. (end)
mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment