Derby Barracks / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5002503
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ approximately 1310 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Irasburg, Vt VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Sharon Blessed AGE: 69 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vt
VICTIM: Sandra Montbleau AGE: 68 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/2025 @ approximately 1310 hours, Troopers were notified of a physical altercation that occurred at a residence located on Vt Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Montbleau 68 of Irasaburg, VT and Blessed, 69 of Irasburg, VT about the incident. Further investigation revealed Blessed and Montbleau both engaged in a physical dispute. Troopers determined Blessed was the aggressor in the physical altercation and was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court for the above charge. -p
-
COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 @ 0830 hours COURT: Orleans Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd ... (802) 334-8881
